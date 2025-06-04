Triple H to cancel blockbuster match after WWE title changes hands at Money in the Bank? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is just inches away from taking place as the Premium Live Event will be broadcast live on June 7, 2025. The Triple H-led promotion has already confirmed significant matches for this show. However, the blockbuster clash announced for RAW after MITB is a World Heavyweight Championship match.

It's confirmed that Jey Uso will defend his world title against Gunther on WWE RAW following Money in the Bank 2025. Both stars were engaged in a segment on this week's episode of the Red Brand. Amid this, there is a possibility that Triple H might cancel this massive match after the YEET Master shockingly loses the title at the upcoming PLE.

It's crucial to note that Jey will be in action at WWE MITB in the main event match when he teams up with Cody Rhodes against John Cena & Logan Paul. Before this, Men's traditional MITB ladder match is set to unfold with the winner becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. This also means that the winner will have the opportunity to cash in his briefcase even on the night of the MITB show. One of the potential scenarios could witness Seth Rollins emerging as the victor in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

After his win, he would cash in his briefcase on Jey Uso and end the show by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. If this unfolds, then on RAW after the forthcoming PLE, Triple would have to cancel the YEET Master's match and book The Visionary to face Gunther in a world title showdown.

Already, Seth Rollins has a strong alliance on his side, which increases the chances of him winning the MITB briefcase. Now, only time will tell what will happen on June 7, 2025, and whether Rollins will become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank.

Triple H might soon turn a major babyface into a heel in WWE

Shifting character from babyface to villainous star has been a standard thing in WWE. We have seen even John Cena turning into a heel in 2025 for the first time in over 20 years. Recently, Tommy Dreamer had a conversation on Busted Open, where the veteran disclosed that Sami Zayn may turn heel soon in WWE.

This could be done to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He stated:

"In my gut, it's Sami Zayn, man. I don't want to see it happen because I think he's an amazing babyface but he's also a heel that can get heat. When he's coming so close to the new thing that he wants and that's the World Heavyweight Championship; it's becoming his obsession."

Already, Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn indulged in a segment on RAW this week, where the WWE star forced Zayn to believe that he is a heel star. Now, it remains to see how the storyline will progress in the upcoming weeks, and if Sami Zayn turns heel again.

