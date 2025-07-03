Triple H to cancel major WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match due to CM Punk’s actions? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk failed to pick up a win over John Cena at WWE Night of Champions earlier this week, and fans have been wondering what the future holds for him after the big loss. While Punk was close to getting a victory, Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, and his crew made their presence felt to ensure that the Best in the World didn’t walk out as the champion.

The Visionary and his faction have been making a lot of enemies in WWE lately. Rollins made an appearance on RAW this week as well, but CM Punk marched down to avenge his loss against Cena before Rollins ran through the crowd. Though Punk couldn’t get his hands on the Visionary, LA Knight managed to brawl with the former world champion, which led to WWE confirming Rollins vs Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While both men are now set to compete, CM Punk didn’t like the fact that LA Knight got to get his hands on Rollins while he couldn’t. The WrestleMania 41 main eventer confronted Knight backstage following the segment, asking him to get back in line. With Punk furious and desperate to get his hands on Rollins, he might end up unleashing an attack on LA Knight backstage, taking him out and forcing Triple H to cancel the singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With Knight out of the picture, Punk could then get his hands on The Visionary and finally end the massive rivalry they have had since last year, potentially in the main event of SummerSlam 2025. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the massive storyline next.

Wrestling veteran addressed the CM Punk-Seth Rollins saga recently

While the heated rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins continues to intensify on the red brand, Punk and other stars who have been against the Visionary and his faction have often had the upper hand after massive brawls.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed this out during Legion of RAW, where he addressed the same, stating that the feud should be the other way around, with Rollins and his faction getting the upper hand and taking all the heat from the fans.

"This is how we went off the air last week. The babies [babyfaces] are out manning the heels. Does that make any sense to anybody? You're supposed to get heat on the heels, and how you do that is they outman the babies [babyfaces]. There's [sic] three babies and two heels,'' Russo said. [From 4:23 onwards]

While the feud has been quite exciting and intriguing till now, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

