Triple H to cancel real-life Bloodline member's push in WWE following recent reports? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline saga continues to develop in WWE, but the associated members are currently working on different storylines. Jey Uso is in a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Roman Reigns is feuding with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso is involved in an angle with LA Knight, and The Rock is involved with John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, tension has been teased between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in recent weeks.

The company signed two real-life Bloodline members in 2024, Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo. However, neither has made their debut on NXT or the main roster thus far. Unfortunately, the situation is seemingly dire for Lance Anoa'i.

As per reports by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company isn't too pleased with him and has received criticism from people backstage. Triple H might not be inclined toward having Lance debut on WWE TV despite the latter being a real-life Bloodline member.

"Lance Anoa'i is there. There has been criticism of Lance Anoa'i that he may not make it. I have heard nothing negative about Hikuleo. You would think that him being there for all this time and not being used is like they must be disappointed, but I have not heard that at all," Meltzer stated.

Lance Anoa'i has previously made appearances in WWE, with the last one being in 2019 when Roman Reigns saved him from Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Lance is the son of Samuel Fred Anoaʻi, better known by his ring name Samu.

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

The Only Tribal Chief's last WWE TV appearance was on last week's RAW, where he interrupted the Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. He assaulted both superstars ahead of WrestleMania 41, possibly hinting at a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

The three stalwarts have yet to share the ring, but that is going to change on this week's edition of SmackDown. Both CM Punk and Roman Reigns will be in Italy for the blue brand's show, and Seth Rollins also revealed this past Monday that he will make a trip to Bologna to confront his rivals.

It will be interesting to see if the Sports Entertainment juggernaut confirms a Triple Threat Match between the three megastars for WrestleMania 41 this Friday.

