Triple H to cancel Travis Scott's rumored return to WWE because of Roman Reigns? Exploring Money in the Bank possibility

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at Saturday Night's Main Event. The American Nightmare thwarted John Cena's attempts to cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship before making a massive challenge. Now, Rhodes will team up with Uso to take on John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank.

This is interesting, as the original rumors suggested a different match. Previous reports indicated the creative plans could have been John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott vs. The Usos and Cody Rhodes in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. The reason for this change hasn't been made public, but Triple H may have made it because of a Roman Reigns return.

Roman has been out of action since shortly after WrestleMania 41 when he was destroyed on WWE Monday Night RAW by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. There is a chance that he'll be back for Money in the Bank and could compete in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Now that the Paul Heyman-led stable of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker also includes Big Bronson Reed, Roman could return to even the odds. He can team up with Sami Zayn and CM Punk at Money in the Bank in what would be a star-studded affair.

If that is the plan, Triple H wouldn't want two Six-Man Tag Team Matches at Money in the Bank. That would be overkill. As a result, Roman's potential return could have led to the Travis Scott plans being scrapped for the time being.

WWE Money in the Bank could be heavy on multi-man matches

If this Six-Man Tag Team Match does end up happening at WWE Money in the Bank, it will be a busy night for multi-person bouts. This could mean that at least four matches on the card will feature four to six individuals.

In addition to the aforementioned Roman Reigns match that could be added, the show already features Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. John Cena and Logan Paul. That isn't where it ends, however. Money in the Bank will also feature the two titular ladder matches, with six superstars competing in each bout.

Both bouts are filling up quickly as talented performers continue to qualify for a spot in each contest.

While booking these four matches on one show would get a lot of talent on the card, it might be overkill. Sometimes, good singles matches are necessary. For now, it remains to be seen how many multi-person bouts fill up the WWE Money in the Bank card, but it could be too much.

