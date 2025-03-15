Triple H to change 39-year-old WWE star's name and gimmick on Monday Night RAW next week? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has given several stars a fresh start with his gimmick changes during his time as WWE's creative head. With WrestleMania season in full swing, a well-timed character shift could add some excitement. Rumors have been swirling that a 39-year-old superstar might be getting a name and character change on Monday Night RAW next week.

Chad Gable could be in line for a major gimmick change next week. Recently, WWE filed a trademark for "Grande Americano." Although it is not yet confirmed, this name could likely be associated with The American Made. Since then, speculation has been swirling that Triple H might be planning to move forward with Gable's new luchador gimmick with this new name.

The 39-year-old made his return on RAW last week, but things got interesting when a mysterious luchador also showed up. Many speculated that the masked luchador was Gable himself. Next week on RAW, he could claim that the masked man is a new member of The American Made, and Chad Gable himself could be performing under the name of "Grande Americano."

During a backstage segment with Cathy Kelley, it was made to look like the masked man was a separate individual, with Gable denying all links to that luchador being himself. The American Made leader could be playing mind games with this move, keeping his real plans under wraps. This might just be his way of introducing a new persona after training in Lucha Libre. Chad Gable could, therefore, be setting the stage for a fresh gimmick.

Such a transition would provide a new chapter in the 39-year-old's career on the road to WrestleMania. While it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store.

Triple H to book Chad Gable against a WWE legend at WrestleMania 41?

If Triple H is planning to introduce a new gimmick for Chad Gable, it could mark a fresh beginning for him. To further establish this new character, The Game might put him in a big feud with a WWE legend at WrestleMania this year.

Rey Mysterio could face The American Made leader at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. During this week's RAW, the mysterious luchador—who many believe is Chad Gable—ambushed The Master of 619 from behind. Well, there's no doubt that it was a rough night for the WWE Hall of Famer.

It could very well set the stage for a potential clash with WWE's newest masked man, who is allegedly Chad Gable himself. Triple H could book this match at WrestleMania between Rey Mysterio and potentially "Grande Americano." Such a showdown could be an epic encounter for both stars, and it could elevate Gable.

It is going to be interesting to see if this prospect comes to fruition as the WrestleMania season is in full swing. The upcoming episode of RAW will provide a clear answer to all the questions.

