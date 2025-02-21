Triple H to change the stipulation of the men's Elimination Chamber due to The Rock's orders? Exploring the possibility

The Rock will make his much-awaited return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in New Orleans. The 52-year-old's return to WWE at this stage, when WrestleMania season is in full swing, has left fans with a flurry of speculation. Should The Rock announce his involvement in the April spectacle, this could change the course of Mania, prompting Triple H to make a massive change.

In a shocking turn of events, The Final Boss could show up on SmackDown and challenge Cody Rhodes to a match at The Show of Shows. Initially, it was believed that his return would be to disclose WrestleMania 41's location. However, The Hollywood icon made a cryptic comment below his Instagram post, stating that his coming back would also be detrimental to a "certain someone's life."

Given his history with Rhodes, who else could the superstars be? The Rock may decide to exercise his corporate power and book a match with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. However, this may leave Triple H in a huge dilemma regarding the Men's Elimination Chamber. Therefore, The Game could make a major announcement, changing the course of Mania.

Unable to disregard The Final Boss' orders, Triple H could state that the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will now get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. This could result in Gunther defending his title in a Triple Threat match alongside Jey Uso and the winner of the Men's Chamber match.

If this happens, it will reshape WWE's landscape, bringing excitement among fans for the biggest night of the year. However, the abovementioned scenario is entirely speculation at this point.

WWE CCO Triple H to be involved in a power struggle with The Rock?

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, The Rock was dominating the WWE scene as a vicious heel and was involved in a compelling storyline. He was seen showcasing his authoritarian power (in kayfabe) and was also on a collision course with WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

As a result, fans have wondered whether the Stamford-based promotion would once again showcase a storyline involving a 'power struggle' between the two veterans. However, that does not appear to be the case, as Triple H seemed to be on good terms with The Final Boss.

The Game has been operating from backstage, making very few appearances on WWE television. Meanwhile, The Rock's involvement with the company has remained sporadic after WrestleMania XL. If the 52-year-old starts a storyline for The Show of Shows upon his return, his feud is expected to remain limited to that very superstar.

Hence, The Great One is not expected to cross paths with The Game when it comes to showcasing a storyline angle between them.

