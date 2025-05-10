Triple H to create a new Bloodline faction in WWE after what went down on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

Ever since Triple H took over creative control, he has been making some big moves, one of which was driving The Bloodline saga to a whole new level. From Solo Sikoa usurping the leadership of The Bloodline last year to the resurgence of the OG Bloodline, WWE has been adding layers to this saga over time. The Game might have plans to add another layer to it in the coming weeks.

Triple H may create a female version of The Bloodline in WWE. The speculation arose after Nia Jax and Naomi were seen on the same page on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Irresistible Force had a match against Jade Cargill on the show to determine Tiffany Stratton's next challenger. Just when Big Jade had the upper hand, Naomi showed up and turned the tables.

She attacked Stratton, who was ringside observing the match, allowing Jax to take advantage of the distraction and win the bout. Even though The Glow's ultimate goal was to cost Cargill, she also seemed pleased to help The Irresistible Force.

For those unaware, Naomi and Nia Jax are real-life Bloodline members, and there has been a subtle camaraderie between the two stars of late. There is a good possibility that both superstars could end up forming a strong alliance on the blue brand. While The Glow could help Jax dethrone Tiffany Stratton, The Irresistible Force could help her beat the unstoppable Jade Cargill.

The Triple H-led creative could capitalize on their real-life connection and form a new version of The Bloodline with Nia Jax and Naomi, with others joining the faction later on.

However, the above scenario is entirely speculative and it will be interesting to see whether Jax and Naomi join hands.

Triple H to revive Solo Sikoa's Bloodline after Backlash?

Ever since Solo Sikoa lost the revered Ula Fala, he has lost his position in the group. The faction that he once ruled, only the remnants of it remain. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are on hiatus and tensions have been brewing between Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for quite some time.

Well, there is a chance that Triple H could revive The Street Champion's faction after Backlash. Solo Sikoa, who is now being overlooked by his own stablemate, could soon turn his back on Fatu. He could introduce a new version of the Bloodline by bringing in some new allies.

The 32-year-old could revolt against The Samoan Werewolf with his new faction. This could give rise to a compelling storyline, once again reviving The Bloodline saga on SmackDown. Besides, it will give the fans fresh things to look forward to in the blue brand.

However, it all depends on what Triple H has in mind. Whether he forms a new Bloodline or not, Solo Sikoa turning on Jacob Fatu seems inevitable at some point in the coming days.

