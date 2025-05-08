3 reasons why Solo Sikoa must cost Jacob Fatu the US Title at WWE Backlash

Jacob Fatu is set to defend the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest at Backlash. It is expected to be a colossal battle that will likely leave trails of destruction in its wake. However, Solo Sikoa is one of the prominent names who have been around this feud all this time.

In fact, The Street Champion played a key role in making it a multi-person match, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Given his current storyline with Fatu, Sikoa ought to play a key role in the outcome of this match. He needs to ensure that The Samoan Werewolf does not walk out of St. Louis with the coveted championship around his waist.

Here are three reasons why Solo Sikoa must cost Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash.

#3. Dragging it further may diminish their feud's potential

WWE has been teasing a rift between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for quite some time now. Tensions have been running high between the two for months, and it needs to culminate as soon as possible. Delaying their breakup further would greatly impact the storyline, and their feud may not create the desired outcome.

Triple H continuing to show the same things without any payoff might drive away fans' interest in this storyline as well. This could cause a great deal of problems for the company, and WWE's months of hard work and build-up may go in vain. Therefore, it is necessary to hit the iron when it's hot, and what better time than Backlash 2025?

It could all be set into motion with just one move, which is Sikoa costing The Samoan Werewolf the United States Championship.

#2. To protect Jacob Fatu's credibility while crowning a new champion

Several top stars like Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will compete for the United States Championship this Saturday. It's high time either of the two stars won a title, and Backlash provides the perfect opportunity. Solo Sikoa must betray his stablemate to allow WWE to pull off a shocking title change this weekend.

The company has a very good opportunity to crown a new champion while protecting Jacob Fatu since it is a multi-person match. The Samoan Werewolf is currently riding on a red-hot momentum, but the 33-year-old losing his gold due to interference would not question his credibility and affect him much.

It would rather bring out a more ruthless version of Fatu, who would be seething for revenge. So WWE has the chance to kill two birds with one stone.

#1. The Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu feud does not need a title

At some point, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will stand against each other, and that is something inevitable. However, this feud, whenever it happens, does not need a championship. The involvement of a title will rather make the outcome of their match quite predictable. So, WWE needs to take the gold away from Fatu very soon.

And what better way than Sikoa doing that at Backlash after a huge betrayal? The former Bloodline leader costing his former Enforcer will eliminate the United States Championship from the equation. This will finally mark the beginning of this much-awaited feud in WWE, which could go on for months, leading to SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, the United States Championship going to another superstar like Drew McIntyre or Damian Priest will help them in their storylines. On the other hand, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could deliver an incredible feud that would be more focused on their rich history surrounding The Bloodline.

