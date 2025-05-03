Triple H to crown a new WWE champion at Backlash 2025 following a massive betrayal? Chances analyzed

Under the regime of Triple H, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown added a new match to the Backlash 2025 card. Nick Aldis has announced that the United States Championship will also be defended at the upcoming PLE, where Jacob Fatu will face Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-way bout.

Despite the Samoan Werewolf title reign being initiated at WrestleMania 41, Triple H may crown a new Champion at Backlash. This could unfold when the actions of Solo Sikoa cost Jacob Fatu, eventually leading to a massive betrayal in the new Bloodline. One of the potential names who holds the highest chance to emerge as the new champion at Backlash is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Damian Priest at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Also, the former world champion has been getting a major attraction from the audience on social media due to his next-level engagement with the WWE Universe. With the rising popularity, it's possible that The Game may put the United States Championship on the shoulders of the Scotsman at the forthcoming PLE.

During the match, Solo might interfere to give the Samoan Werewolf an advantage over others. However, Sikoa's actions could lead to contrasting results and cost Fatu the US Title. Feeling betrayed by the actions of the new Bloodline leader, Jacob decides to stand against the former Ula Fala owner, ushering in a feud between the two Bloodline members.

Overall, we will have to wait until May 10, 2025, to see what will happen when the US Title is on the line in a Fatal Four-way match.

What Drew McIntyre thinks about the Triple H era amid recent frustration from WWE booking

Though Drew McIntyre's popularity is skyrocketing right now, there were still earlier reports of him getting frustrated due to his booking. Meanwhile, in an interview almost a month back, the Scottish Warrior disclosed his honest opinion about the Triple H regime. He said:

"Since Triple H took charge of the creative process, it's very much based in reality. These days, it's not just the good guys and the bad guys fighting each other like it used to be. It's very much real human emotions, and we have these 52 weeks to tell these compelling human stories, and we can do deeper layered characters and deeper layered storytelling as we should have done all along."

So, it seems like, despite the conflicting reports, the former Royal Rumble winner is happy with the Triple H era.

