Triple H to deal a serious blow to The Rock with one move ahead of WrestleMania XL? Possibility explored

The Rock joined TKO’s Board of Directors shortly before returning to WWE for a storyline with The Bloodline. Little did anyone know that the business move would play a major role in the storyline itself, and well, it has!

It so happened that The Brahma Bull’s presence in WWE as a member of TKO’s Board of Directors insinuated that The Rock had more power than Triple H for creative direction. However, The Game made it known that he’s the one who makes all the decisions, regardless of who sits at which table and made Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes official as the main event for The Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The People's Champ finally claimed that there’s no man present backstage who can stop him from laying down the rules of WrestleMania 40. Well, it’s entirely possible that Triple H will not let that fly. The Game appears to still have quite a few smack-downs to layeth and stamp his authority as WWE’s Chief Creative Officer.

Even after WWE and UFC merged to form TKO, Triple H has retained maximum creative control over WWE’s product. While The Rock is trying to dictate what happens next in WWE, The Game can set him straight by stamping his authority and declaring himself as the man with the ultimate power within the promotion.

This power-play element at present seems to bring back memories from ‘The Authority’ storyline for the fans. So if the company is truly aiming to make this the biggest WrestleMania of all time, it might work out well to create some nostalgia among fans on The Road to WrestleMania.

The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40

The Brahma Bull initially returned to the WWE to take Cody Rhodes’ position in WrestleMania 40’s main event. However, The American Nightmare finally decided against giving up his spot, and challenged Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows anyway.

Once the match was made official by Triple H, The Great One officially joined The Bloodline to ensure that The American Nightmare leaves the premium live event with a crushing defeat. On the other hand, Rhodes also challenged The Rock one-on-one in retaliation to The Rock slapping him at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

Finally, on the latest episode of SmackDown, Rocky challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against himself and Roman Reigns, with intriguing stipulations.

Should the babyfaces win the tag match on Night 1, the championship match on Night 2 will be free of The Bloodline. None of the stable members will be present ringside. On the other hand, if the heels win, The Bloodline rules will apply for the championship match, i.e., everything goes!

Will Triple H lay down his authority or will he let The Rock take important decisions regarding WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!