Triple H to debut a new WWE title at WrestleMania 39? Universal Championship to retire? Here's what we know

One of the major rumors surrounding wrestling at the moment is the possible debut of a new WWE title. With just a few days away from WrestleMania 39, it looks like fans won't just possibly see a new champion be crowned, but also a new belt.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via Give Me Sport, Triple H has already approved a new world championship design. However, it's unknown what the reported new title is called and if it is a replacement for the Universal Championship. Still, the chances of the new WWE title being introduced, even at WrestleMania 39, is possible as it was already agreed upon by decision-makers.

"There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked."

It was previously reported that The Game is not a big fan of the Blue world title. This is why it's possible that if a new WWE title is introduced in the near future, it might replace the Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes may already have a new WWE title design in mind

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will battle it out for the Undisputed Universal Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 39. If The American Nightmare is successful in its attempts to win gold, it's possible that the new design is already something that fans may have already seen before.

Rhodes has previously expressed his hopes for the previous "winged eagle" design to replace the company's current world titles. If a new WWE title might be introduced, it's possible that it would be similar to the 80s design, especially if Rhodes is the victor of his WrestleMania bout.

“Hypothetically, it would be something to do that, achieve the ultimate industry dream, being the best of the best ever, in terms of that moment in time, and then to perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the winged eagle, the redundantly named title we are discussing. That would just be something. That’s all I can really say.”

It would definitely be interesting to see what kind of design would be added or replaced if the reports are true. For now, fans will just have to wait and see in future shows.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes