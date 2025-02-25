Triple H to disband popular WWE tag team forever because of two important reasons? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been keeping WWE's tag team division busy on both brands. However, it seems like one of the company's top teams may soon disband.

Bianca Belair and Naomi had been the Women's Tag Team Champions since December last year after Jade Cargill was attacked backstage on SmackDown. One team that quickly got to their level was Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. This week on RAW, The Judgment Day duo dethroned The EST of WWE and The Glow, making history by becoming the first-ever three-time Women's Tag Team Champions. From the looks of it, this may be Triple H's way of hinting that the partnership of Bianca and Naomi is nearing its end.

Both stars are set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday. Since Belair is one of the plausible winners of the gimmick match, her focus will be on her singles career again en route to WrestleMania 41, where she may face Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. On the other hand, Naomi can be occupied with another agenda.

One of the names heavily rumored to be behind Jade Cargill's attack is Naomi. Since she was the one who convinced Bianca not to finish watching Nick Aldis' footage from the attack scene, it is an indication that Belair doesn't know who attacked The Storm last November. Once the former Women's Tag Team Champion returns to live programming, she may reveal the real-life Bloodline member as her attacker, potentially setting up an in-ring showdown between them in Las Vegas.

However, the angle is speculative at this point.

What did Naomi say about being accused of attacking Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

Although footage has shown that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were possibly the ones who attacked Jade Cargill, The Glow still continuously keeps getting accused that it was her doing. However, she has kept denying her involvement.

While speaking to HUGE POP, the WWE Superstar questioned the basis of the accusations and shared that Jade was her sister. The 37-year-old continues to set in stone that she is being framed.

"Why do [the accusers] do that to me? Do you think I'm that horrible, conniving, and evil that I would try and k*ll [Jade Cargill]? That is my sister; my girl. I would be glad when we get to the bottom of this because I'm being framed," she said.

It remains to be seen what is next for Bianca Belair and Naomi in the Stamford-based promotion.

