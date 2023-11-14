Triple H to embarrass Logan Paul for breaking one important rule as champion? Massive swerve explored

Logan Paul shocked the WWE Universe when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. Even though he used brass knuckles for the victory, everything is fair unless the referee sees it!

Following the victory, The Maverick posted a photograph of himself sleeping on the bed with his fiancé Nina Agdal with the belt and another with it wrapped around his waist in the shower. But while photographs are one thing, it seems that Logan Paul chose to break a major WWE rule despite being warned about it.

During his appearance on Jake Paul’s YouTube channel, The Maverick “claimed” he had been intimate while wearing the United States Championship belt.

"I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this f***ing 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut all of that out."

Now that it’s out in the open, it’s possible that The Maverick will face the consequences of his actions. Since Triple H had explicitly warned him, The Game can now strip Paul of the title and even change the design of the belt! This will serve as a classic example of how to embarrass a superstar by exposing their actions with utmost subtlety.

Previously, WWE had changed the design of the WWE NXT Women’s Championship belt after private photographs and videos of former champion and superstar Paige surfaced on the internet. It showed the belt in the picture and video content and may have led to Titanland making the decision.

Logan Paul’s next challenger is yet to be announced

Currently, The Maverick doesn’t have a challenger. It could have been Rey Mysterio for a rematch, but Santos Escobar attacked Mysterio.

On the other hand, Paul and Escobar have had some exchanges, which can lead to the duo starting a rivalry. Considering Logan Paul is a full-time wrestler, he’s expected to be on WWE TV much more often to represent the championship!

