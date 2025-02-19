Triple H to execute a double turn between two best friends at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring the potential

Triple H and WWE Creative are preparing for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, which will take place in less than two weeks from today, on Saturday, March 1, in Toronto, Canada.

The Men's and Women's Matches will headline the event, as the respective winners will face Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship and Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, one match that has already attracted fans' interest is the Unsanctioned Match, meaning that anything goes, between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which GM Adam Pearce announced this past Monday on RAW.

Sami Zayn returned to RAW a couple of weeks after KO's assault, which caused him nerve damage after hitting him with a Package Piledriver, and made it clear that he wanted revenge, challenging the former Universal Champion to a match at the Elimination Chamber.

The two superstars will have the chance to write a new chapter in their storied rivalry, but at the same time, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could have a double character turn at the Elimination Chamber.

Sami has seen Karrion Kross pushing him for a heel turn and after what happened with KO, the former Intercontinental Champion could snap and try to end Owens' career, turning heel eventually.

In the meantime, the SmackDown Superstar could have a face turn after a few months where he wreaked havoc as a heel. and turn face in the process.

Their character turn could also lead to a rematch at WrestleMania 41, which would make sense since they would have undergone drastic character changes by then. It can also be expected to take place soon after since neither is expected to get a title match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

RAW GM Adam Pearce addresses Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match at the Elimination Chamber

RAW GM Adam Pearce took to social media to speak about his decision to book an Unsanctioned Match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, posting that he was concerned about what could happen next in the rivalry between the two former best friends.

"Sami is right. I’ve seen 20+ years of the story he and KO have told. Battles together and in opposition. Championships won. Wars devoid of honor. So it goes again. I’ve seen how far this can go. I’m afraid of how far this can go. It’s not official. It’s unsanctioned," Adam Pearce wrote on X.

As their rivalry seems to be getting out of control, fans should wait to see what is next for them and whether they will face off either on SmackDown or RAW heading into their Elimination Chamber Match.

