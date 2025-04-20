Triple H to expose WWE star as Bayley’s mystery attacker and strip her of championship? Potential WrestleMania 41 twist explored

Just before WrestleMania 41 kicked off, WWE announced that a mystery attack had taken backstage involving Bayley, which left the latter all bruised up. The attack seemingly kept her from competing alongside Lyra Valkyria against Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
With Bayley out of the match, fans have been wondering who would make it to WrestleMania and replace the Role Model as Lyra Valkyria’s partner. While it is still uncertain if the match will happen or if the company will cut it, Triple H could drop a bombshell.
The Game could feature undisclosed footage of the assault made backstage, which would reveal the attacker who ended up taking those steps to make a name for herself. Triple H could reveal that Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was the one who unleashed an assault on her partner, turning her heel for the first time since her main roster move.
Valkyria being announced as the attacker could further turn into a massive storyline with a potential feud between the two women being set for the next few weeks. Considering the attack, Triple H could take the title off the star to make headlines worldwide.
Further, a tournament could then be announced to determine the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion after the end of the Show of Shows.
Why was Bayley removed from WWE TV?
Reports on WWE’s plans for Bayley’s removal from WWE TV have surfaced the internet. The report stated that the Role Model was always planned to be removed from the match. However, who will replace her in the tag team match at WrestleMania is stil a question.
The report also added that there was sympathy for Bayley backstage because her match at the Grandest Stage of Them All got canceled. Fans have now been waiting for the replacement to make it out to the ring, making things interesting.
Considering the massive opportunity for the company to bring a surprise return, Triple H could bring back a massive name like Trish Stratus or Becky Lynch, who could end up being a nightmare for the champions.
It is clear that the Role Model is not really injured and that the star has just taken time off for another name to make a mark at the Show of Shows. Fans will now have to wait and see who WWE chooses as a replacement for one of the greatest female superstars in the history of the company.