Triple H has failed one of his most popular stars on WWE RAW again

Triple H has been overseeing WWE's creative operations for the past three years. Although he pushed several superstars into the spotlight, some of the most promising names remained trapped in a creative abyss. One of the prominent names in that list is LA Knight, whom fans have been clamoring to see in the spotlight. However, The Game has once again failed him.In light of Seth Rollins vacating the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE held a Battle Royal this week on RAW. The winner of that contest would go on to battle CM Punk for the vacated title at Saturday Night's Main Event. This was a golden opportunity for Triple H to launch LA Knight into stardom by making him win the Battle Royal and go up against The Best in the World.The Megastar's popularity and his world title drought made him the logical choice to challenge Punk and solidify his place in the main event scene. However, Triple H did not pull the trigger on him despite having the opportunity and instead handed that Battle Royal victory to Jey Uso. The decision to overlook Knight yet again left fans stunned and frustrated.Well, this outcome was not just a missed opportunity but a baffling creative decision. LA Knight has been delivering consistently every week, whether it's in his matches or promos, generating some of the loudest crowd reactions. By denying him the win, WWE squandered a chance to capitalize on Knight's organic popularity and elevate him to the world title picture.This is not the first time The Megastar has been overlooked under Triple H’s regime. When LA Knight was on a meteoric rise in 2023, WWE failed to provide him a breakthrough moment to push him to the main event scene. Even when Knight won the United States Championship in 2024, the creative team miserably fumbled with his title run, which ended up being a fiasco.What could have been a phenomenal rise to the top ended up falling flat due to a series of poor bookings from WWE. Whether Triple H truly views LA Knight as a top star, or if The Defiant One is destined to be trapped in this creative fiasco, is the question fans have been asking of late, as the Chief Content Officer has once again failed Knight.Triple H has fumbled a huge opportunity on WWE RAWWWE's current roster is stacked with several top stars who have been waiting to become world champion. However, with top stars holding the world title on both brands, it wouldn't have been possible to create frequent title changes to accommodate the deserving contenders that are in line.But Seth Rollins' vacating the World Heavyweight Championship provided Triple H a perfect opportunity to give LA Knight his big moment in WWE. It created a perfect opening for the company. The Megastar could have won the coveted title at Saturday Night's Main Event and gone on to have an incredible championship run.Even if Knight were to lose his title at WrestleMania 42, it would have still been a great five-month run. However, Triple H fumbled yet again. WWE pushed CM Punk and Jey Uso in the title picture, depriving The Megastar of this monumental opportunity. Neither of these two stars needed the world title at this point.Both are former world champions, having tasted the big gold. However, for someone like LA Knight, who never won the world title, it was an opportunity to shine and quench his thirst for the big gold. However, WWE not pulling the trigger on The Megastar was arguably one of the biggest mistakes.