4 Ways WWE has ruined LA Knight's career in 2025

LA Knight is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today, and rightfully so. The Megastar checks most of the boxes required to be at the top. However, even though the 42-year-old gets one of the loudest reactions every night, his booking has arguably failed to justify it.

This year, especially, Knight has lost considerable momentum after suffering so many setbacks. While fans still love him, the creative team's lack of confidence in The Megastar has hurt his position on the roster.

In this listicle, we will look at four ways WWE has ruined LA Knight's career in 2025:

#4. Despite many attempts, LA Knight has failed to score a major victory in 2025

Many fans have touted The Megastar as a future WWE World Champion, and while Knight has come close on numerous occasions, he has yet to win a world championship in the Stamford-based promotion. His gold pursuits this year have not been fruitful.

Knight was a favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year, in what was his third consecutive attempt, but Seth Rollins made sure that didn't happen. The former United States Champion was eliminated from the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament as well.

The 42-year-old received a one-on-one match for the World Heavyweight Championship against The Visionary on the August 4 episode of RAW, but the bout ended in disqualification due to CM Punk's interference. The Megastar then participated in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title at Clash in Paris against Rollins, Punk, and Jey Uso but once again failed to capture the gold.

At this point, due to repeated setbacks, Knight has arguably lost the credibility to pose a threat to any of the World Champions.

#3. Keeps taking losses

The last televised pinfall victory LA Knight scored this year was against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in July. That, too, turned out to be a plan by The Visionary to deceive everyone, as The Architect faked a knee injury and basically threw the match away.

Lately, the former United States Champion has often found himself staring at the lights as the referee counts to three in most of his matches. While facing adversity builds character, in the case of LA Knight, he is on the verge of losing fan support due to constant losses.

#2. Lost the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41

The Megastar regained the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura on the March 7 episode of SmackDown. However, his second reign didn't last long, as Knight lost the title to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.

While The Samoan Werewolf got a well-deserved 'Mania moment, it unfortunately came at the expense of LA Knight. Make no mistake about it, there is no shame in losing to a formidable opponent like Fatu. However, given how Knight's career has gone downhill following his loss to the Samoan, in hindsight, it dealt considerable damage to The Megastar's credibility.

#1. Stuck in repetitive rivalries

Fans were excited when LA Knight moved to RAW, as on SmackDown, he had been stuck in the infamous "Bloodline vortex." After an extended rivalry with the new Bloodline that lacked substance and was repetitive, the former United States Champion desperately needed a change of scenery.

However, even on the red brand's show, things haven't changed much, as Knight is now stuck in a never-ending rivalry with The Vision. The Megastar has yet to score a meaningful victory over the villainous group and has mostly taken pinfall defeats from the faction members in various matches.

