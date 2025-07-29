  • home icon
Triple H to finally give 30-year-old WWE star a chance by replacing Drew McIntyre with him? SummerSlam possibility explored

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 29, 2025 07:52 GMT
One of the marquee tag team matches announced for SummerSlam 2025 will see Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre face off against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in what promises to be a high‑octane showdown at MetLife Stadium. The teams have steadily built tension through recent promos and run‑ins on SmackDown, as well as a fun segment on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, making it a spotlight match on WWE's biggest weekend of the summer.

However, Drew McIntyre's participation has suddenly come into question: the Scottish-born former champion is evidently stranded in the UK after being denied boarding his flight back to the U.S. due to passport issues. The situation, despite McIntyre's mentions of Jelly Roll and SummerSlam as he deals with the crisis the best way Brits do — with sardonic humor — is indeed real; not storyline, and WWE insiders remain hopeful it will be resolved before SummerSlam.

However, if The Scottish Warrior ultimately cannot make the trip, one potential replacement being floated backstage is the 30‑year‑old Carmelo Hayes. A former NXT Champion and now a standout on SmackDown, Hayes hasn't been booked for SummerSlam yet, making him a logical candidate to step in alongside Logan Paul.

He is the young brash heel who has always had a problem with the vets, and is widely regarded as one of WWE’s brightest prospects. He is charismatic and experienced enough at the main roster level to handle a spotlight moment, and could certainly use the spotlight, although perhaps not as much as an ass-kicking.

In the limited role he has been featured, Carnelo Hayes' current heel run has drawn praise, but he’s yet to receive a major marquee opportunity. Teaming with Paul at SummerSlam could be the genesis of a potentially defining push that Triple H may consider for HIM.

That said, WWE sources still expect Drew McIntyre's travel issue to be resolved within the next few days, making his return likely. If that happens, the tag match will proceed as originally booked. But if not, calling Carmelo Hayes would not just solve a short‑term crisis; it could mark a turning point in elevating a rising star on a show that is in desperate need of them.

"Wheels are in motion" for backup plans if Drew McIntyre isn't able to be back in time

If Drew McIntyre is unable to be back in time for the go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam, WWE has reportedly already set the wheels in motion as regards to potential back up plans for SummerSlam. Once again, if WWE is seemingly looking for the perfect replacement for the former WWE Champion at SummerSlam, Hayes could be HIM.

Given Jelly Roll's status as a mainstream celebrity artist and Randy Orton and Logan Paul's name and star power, the match obviously won't be completely left off the card regardless of how the Drew McIntyre situation pans out.

For Randy Orton, real-life issues with his opponents continue to loom ahead of major PLE matches for The Viper. After Kevin Owens' health forced WWE to scrap the original plans for Orton at WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre's travel issues now threaten a similar scenario for SummerSlam.

