Triple H to fire 38-year-old star on WWE SmackDown due to backstage pressure? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H looks to be in a challenging position following one hell of a press event on Thursday. The Road to WrestleMania 40 has already seen some huge twists, with many more expected.

One could be a direct result of The Rock being replaced in his 'Mania main event against Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes decided he wanted to face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows before talking about the Anoa'i family. This angered The Great One, who essentially turned heel before the end of the press event.

As The Rock went backstage, he went on an expletive-filled rant towards Triple H and told him to fix the situation. He even threatened to do it himself, which could mean bad things for the former AEW star. As a member of the TKO board of directors, the Hollywood star can use his power to make Cody's life a living nightmare.

One of the things The Rock can do is get Rhodes fired from WWE, possibly via The Game. It could even happen tonight on SmackDown, with Triple H regretfully telling The American Nightmare that his hands are tied before The Great One comes out and re-inserts himself in the match against Roman Reigns.

Of course, the firing wouldn't last long, with Cody Rhodes finding a way back into WWE and the main event of WrestleMania 40. The fan backlash after his potential firing could top what happened after last week's episode of SmackDown.

The possible endgame for Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40

The likely conclusion to this entire storyline might be The American Nightmare finally finishing his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes needs to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, especially after all the recent chaos. The endgame must be clear.

The Rock's power trip storyline could still play out beyond that, potentially causing him to kick Roman Reigns out of The Bloodline. It would be interesting to see the current Tribal Chief turning babyface to fight his super-villain cousin.

WWE may finally get what they wanted all along: Reigns getting cheered as one of the top heroes in the company.

What do you think The Rock will do at WrestleMania 40 following his heel turn? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

