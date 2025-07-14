Triple H to be forced to bring WWE legend back after what happened at SNME? Chances analyzed

The 40th edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is officially in the books. The Triple H-led creative team delivered a compelling show with four star-studded bouts. However, while the event had many positives, it was tainted by Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury. The Visionary tweaked his knee during his match against LA Knight.

Ad

Reports suggest the injury could put the former World Heavyweight Champion on the shelf for a while. Rollins is an integral part of the roster, and his absence will significantly impact the creative plans heading into the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. To compensate for this blow and to fill the void in star power for The Biggest Party of the Summer, Triple H may be forced to bring The Rock back into the mix.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Paul Heyman hinted at a "Plan B" a few weeks ago on RAW, many fans speculated it would lead to The Rock being revealed as the mastermind behind the villainous faction. While it is unclear what and when the payoff would have been to this "Plan B", WWE may have to fast-track the storyline and introduce The Final Boss as the leader of Seth Rollins' faction.

The Rock's last appearance was at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where he played a major role in John Cena's shocking heel turn. Fans expected The Final Boss to actively participate in the buildup to WrestleMania 41, but he was nowhere to be found. However, the 53-year-old legend could be brought back by Triple H amid Rollins' untimely injury.

Ad

The Rock's inclusion would open up possibilities for multiple creative directions. The Final Boss could finally have the dream match against his cousin, Roman Reigns, or he could face the man who has called him out multiple times, CM Punk. With SummerSlam becoming even grander with the addition of another night, Triple H might have no choice but to bring The Rock back to live up to the event's hype.

That said, it is just speculation for now. As of this writing, there are no confirmed reports of The Rock's return to WWE.

Ad

Seth Rollins was reportedly supposed to win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

After weeks of trading attacks back and forth, Seth Rollins and LA Knight finally went one-on-one at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL this past weekend. The two stars had a good start to the match before Rollins got injured. While going for a springboard moonsault, The Visionary ended up tweaking his knee. Rollins immediately dragged himself to the corner and had a chat with a medical professional and the official.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a brief discussion, the match was ended abruptly as LA Knight hit the BFT out of nowhere to pick up the win. However, if the unfortunate injury hadn't occurred, Seth Rollins would have reportedly walked out of Atlanta with the victory over The Megastar.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team handles Rollins' untimely injury heading into WWE SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!