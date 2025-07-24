Triple H to be forced to cancel blockbuster WWE SummerSlam match at Roman Reigns’ request? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is going to be a night of revenge for Roman Reigns as he will team up with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC challenged Breakker and Reed on social media and asked The YEET Master to believe in him one more time.The Samoan star accepted the OTC's offer to reunite, leading to the tag team match getting official at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Even as SummerSlam promises to bring last-minute changes and twists, one of them could be Triple H being forced to cancel this tag team bout at Roman Reigns' request.Fans were hoping to witness Reigns vs. Breakker in a singles match at SummerSlam after the injury to Seth Rollins. However, the company has booked a tag team match at the summer premium live event. Now, WWE still has a chance to turn this into a singles match. It could be done if Jey Uso and the Tsunami engage in a heated brawl at ringside before the match.This brawl could lead to both stars destroying each other even before their match and taking each other out. If this happens, then it could lead to a Breakker and Reigns bout at SummerSlam after the OTC requests Triple H to cancel the tag team match and make the singles match official for the show.With this last-minute change, The Game can execute the dream match between the new Big Dog and The Head of the Table. This will serve as an unexpected twist at SummerSlam and make the PLE more captivating to watch.However, it is important to note this is merely speculation at this point, and fans have to stay tuned to WWE RAW to see how the storyline progresses.Bron Breakker wants to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleManiaWhile speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, the former NXT Champion named Roman Reigns as his dream opponent. The star, considered as the future of WWE by many, asserted a scenario where he will face the OTC in a title match at WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas.Breakker stated that Reigns might be champion at that time, and he walks out as the challenger. This could lead to Roman vs. Bron in a title match at The Showcase of the Immortals. The 27-year-old star even pitched a No-Holds Barred stipulation for his dream match in WWE.&quot;Roman Reigns, in probably Dallas, Texas. WrestleMania, in the main event. I feel like he'd be the champion, and I would be the challenger. I don't know, maybe No Holds Barred?&quot; said Breakker.Surely, the WWE Universe will be happy to witness this Spear vs. Spear showdown. It will be interesting to see when these ideas are considered by Triple H.