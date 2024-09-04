Triple H forced to cancel a major match from the WWE Bad Blood card? Chances explored

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is bringing back Bad Blood Premium Live Event after more than twenty years. Fans are hoping to see a power-packed match card for the returning event on October 5, 2024, and they expect some of the big names on the roster to be booked in matches.

One major contest that fans are hoping to see at WWE Bad Blood is Seth Rollins going one-on-one against Bronson Reed. The Australian star took out The Visionary with multiple Tsunamis on the August 5, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. Since there is no history between the two stars, the ambush was even more surprising.

The WWE Universe was waiting for a build-up between Rollins and Reed for Bad Blood 2024, but it might not be happening anymore. The former NXT North American Champion has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will not be back in action for a few weeks. Even if Bronson returns by the end of September 2024, there will not be enough time to create a build-up for his match against the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Triple H can remove the potential match from WWE Bad Blood's card, and add it to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will be held on November 2, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Triple H might add a Hell in a Cell match for WWE Bad Blood 2024

WWE has removed Hell in a Cell as a separate premium live event and is using the stipulation for specific matches.

Rumors have it that the sports entertainment juggernaut is planning for a Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre for Bad Blood 2024. This will be the third encounter between the two men, and possibly the final one to mark the end of their rivalry.

Their first match came at SummerSlam 2024, which The Scottish Warrior won. The second encounter was a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin 2024 which saw CM Punk picking up the victory. The Straight Edge Superstar believed that was the end of the rivalry, but an angry McIntyre viciously attacked his arch-nemesis on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, indicating that their rivalry will continue.

