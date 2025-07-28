  • home icon
Triple H to be forced to cancel SummerSlam match due to real-life incident outside WWE? What we know

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 28, 2025 01:47 GMT
Drew McIntyre is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Triple H may have some turbulence ahead (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is merely days away, and a much-anticipated match on the card has seemingly fallen into jeopardy. Triple H may be forced to cancel a bout at The Biggest Party of The Summer after a real-life incident outside the Stamford-based promotion.

The match in question is the tag team bout featuring Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre vs. Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. Recently, The Scottish Warrior shared a video on his social media, informing that he was trapped in the United Kingdom and was not being allowed to enter the United States. Initially, fans thought it was a troll video, as McIntyre often does to get a reaction from the WWE Universe.

also-read-trending Trending
However, PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre was telling the truth and WWE was currently dealing with the issue to somehow get The Scottish Warrior back to the US ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

Although WWE would likely fix the situation before SummerSlam 2025, in a shocking twist, if the Scotsman is unable to return to the United States, WWE CCO Triple H might have no choice but to cancel the tag team bout featuring Drew McIntyre or replace the former champion with another SmackDown Superstar.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE veteran reacts to Drew McIntyre's match at SummerSlam 2025

Speaking exclusively in a chat with SportsKeeda Wrestling, veteran professional wrestling journalist Bill Apter reacted to Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam tag team bout against Jelly Roll and Randy Orton.

Apter noted that he was fine with Drew McIntyre teaming up with Logan Paul to face Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. Moreover, the vet expressed that the musician had been a pro wrestling fan and likely understands the business.

"After seeing him, I'm not against Jelly Roll being part of this thing. Because it looks like he's probably been a wrestling fan his whole life, and then, like Logan Paul, who got it right away, I have the feeling that Jelly Roll already gets it, and can probably work at this point," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see whether McIntyre returns to the US before The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Edited by Harish Raj S
