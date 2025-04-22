Triple H to be forced to push 39-year-old WWE star who didn't have a match at WrestleMania? Chances explored

Although this year's WWE WrestleMania 41 was packed with top stars, returns, and surprises, Triple H left out many well-known names and fan favorites, such as Karrion Kross. However, the RAW star has made himself undeniable, which may soon alter his path.

Ad

Karrion Kross has become the talk of the town after posting videos of himself on social media to air his grievances. On WWE RAW, he recently crossed paths with AJ Styles to convince him to turn heel. Due to his passionate and entertaining promos, fans began showing their support by cheering him when he appeared on-screen, and his recent appearance on the recap show following WrestleMania 41 added more interest. With reports stating that his contract is coming up, Triple H might have no choice but to start focusing on the former NXT Champion.

Ad

Trending

According to reports, Karrion Kross' WWE contract is set to expire this year. Although he didn't find much success on the main roster compared to his run on NXT, the recent response he received from fans might make him a top star on the brand. Due to this, Triple H will have no other choice but to push him, possibly starting by winning against The Phenomenal One.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 39-year-old also noted during his rant on the recap show that the Stamford-based promotion focuses on going viral for the views, which is why Joe Hendry and Logan Paul were at 'Mania but not him. However, after Kross became the viral moment himself due to the rant, Triple H has more reason to push him.

Although Karrion didn't have a match last weekend, he appeared during Logan Paul vs. Styles to stop The Maverick's manager, Jeff, from helping Logan win. Kross tried to convince AJ to use the knuckles and win the match, but the veteran didn't listen and lost.

Ad

What did Karrion Kross say about missing WWE WrestleMania in his hometown?

Missing WWE WrestleMania is already something many superstars don't want to experience, but for Karrion Kross, this meant he also had to miss performing in front of his hometown. Due to this, it's unsurprising that he felt upset.

In a clip Karrion posted on X/Twitter ahead of 'Mania 41, he shared that Styles cannot lose to Logan Paul, and being a good guy won't help him. Kross then expressed his disappointment for not being part of the card in his hometown and said, "It's not easy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for Karrion Kross on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.