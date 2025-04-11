Triple H to have former Women's Champion turn heel on this week's WWE SmackDown? Potential WrestleMania 41 twist explored

With WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, WWE CCO Triple H could be planning a major character shift for a top female star. Former women’s champion Bayley has recently teamed up with Lyra Valkyria, the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The duo is set to compete on SmackDown this week in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the women’s tag team titles. But if things don’t go their way, a heel turn could be right around the corner.

The Role Model has a history of being betrayed by those close to her, including Damage CTRL turning their backs on her most recently. This time, fans are wondering if she’ll be the one to strike first. A loss on SmackDown could be the breaking point, causing her to turn on Lyra and set up a huge singles rematch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41.

There’s already some history between the two; The Role Model recently lost a match for the Women’s IC title to Valkyria. A sudden heel turn could lead to a heated rematch, giving both stars high stakes on the big stage.

Bayley, as a babyface, has always been a fan favorite, but her work as a heel in the past has delivered some of her best moments in WWE. With Triple H leading creative, there is a strong chance he might use the storyline to give Bayley a fresh direction and get both women a big match at WrestleMania.

This might just be the spark needed to give them one of the standout stories at The Show of Shows. Right now, these are all just speculations, and nothing has been confirmed.

Triple H can ban a former Intercontinental Champion after SmackDown chaos

The road to WrestleMania 41 has been full of twists, and Triple H may be forced to make another big call. Randy Orton was expected to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at the big event. But things changed when Owens announced he needed neck surgery, canceling their showdown.

Frustrated, Orton lashed out by hitting an RKO on the General Manager, Nick Aldis. This unexpected move has fueled rumors that Triple H might take serious action.

With WrestleMania being the biggest stage of the year, The Game could suspend Orton temporarily. Letting him compete after such behavior might send the wrong message to the rest of the roster.

Taking Orton off the card could be the punishment that hits hardest. Being left out of WrestleMania 41 could be a major blow to The Viper– and a clear message from Triple H that no one is above the rules. However, nothing has been confirmed.

