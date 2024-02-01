Triple H to give CM Punk a new on-screen role during injury hiatus? Exploring how WWE could still use the injured star

CM Punk injured himself during Royal Rumble 2024 when he tore his right triceps. He announced his injury on RAW and revealed he wouldn't be a part of WrestleMania 2024. It was quite the upsetting news for fans because the WWE Universe was ready to see him at The Show of Shows after a decade.

Usually, a tricep tear takes almost 4-6 months to heal, including physical therapy and recovery time. However, the Second City Saint is a huge presence on WWE TV and brings eyes to the product. Even though Punk cannot actively wrestle in the ring, a different role may await him in the promotion during this period.

Back in 2010, Punk injured his hip and couldn’t compete in the ring. To maintain his presence on TV, WWE had him work as a commentator. Similarly, to ensure that CM Punk’s TV presence doesn’t halt, Triple H can give him the role of commentator for now. It'll be a throwback to his previous run with WWE while maintaining his impact on fans.

Had he not suffered the injury, CM Punk was highly speculated to go up against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes had a message for fans after defeating CM Punk

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the last two men standing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare eliminated the Second City Saint and secured the victory.

After the show went off air, Rhodes shared a message with the fans and apologized for losing at WrestleMania 39.

"Tampa, St. Pete, did you have a good time tonight? Guys, I owe you an apology. I'm sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we are going to WrestleMania 40! It has been a long night; I won't keep you here; amazing show, you have an amazing crew and an amazing production. When I come to Tampa, when I come to St. Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, and the reason is this is Dusty territory. So, I thank you very much for making it Cody territory; I love you guys all so much. Have a great night, and I'll see you next time."

Cody Rhodes is yet to decide whether he will challenge Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare will be in attendance at the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It would be interesting to see if Cody confronts the Tribal Chief during his promo.

Who should Cody Rhodes challenge for a showdown at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section!

