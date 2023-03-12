Triple H goes to war with top AEW star, first-time ever champions crowned - This week in WWE history (March 6-March 12)

WWE is at a high they haven't experienced in years. The company's ratings are up, their live event business is booming, and they're consistently breaking new gate records on a seemingly weekly basis. Additionally, the promotion's creative offering has arguably never been better.

Both RAW & SmackDown saw further developments with the main storyline that has received such critical acclaim. The Bloodline's issues with Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are electrifying viewers. Additionally, NXT featured an appearance from Shawn Michaels and a shocking conclusion.

With so much excitement in World Wrestling Entertainment today, some fans still prefer to look back and enjoy major matches and moments from the promotion's illustrious history. It may be due to nostalgia or a desire to learn, but regardless, Sportskeeda aims to offer a look at some of the most notable moments in history.

This week in WWE history saw a slew of big events. The events included the final show before pro wrestling changed from the Covid-19 pandemic, new titles introduced, a stable saying goodbye, and much more. What went down?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The last Premium Live Event pre-pandemic took place on March 8th, 2020

Shayna Baszler

WWE Elimination Chamber took place on March 8th, 2020. The show has the distinction of being the final Premium Live Event before the Covid-19 panemic led to much of the world shutting down.

The card took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and featured two big Elimination Chamber Matches. One featured six tag teams clashing for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The Miz and John Morrison ultimately won the bout.

The main event was a six-woman Elimination Chamber Match for the right to fight Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Shayna Baszler managed to eliminate all five women in the bout, which included Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Asuka to win the match.

#4. Daniel Bryan occupied RAW on March 10th, 2014

ryry @teamryry32

Daniel Bryan and the YES! Movement occupied WWE Raw 9 years ago today! Unforgettable.Daniel Bryan and the YES! Movement occupied WWE Raw 9 years ago today! Unforgettable. 🙌Daniel Bryan and the YES! Movement occupied WWE Raw 9 years ago today! https://t.co/X27dWIVHvO

WWE RAW took place on March 10th, 2014. The show, which provided plenty of build towards WrestleMania, showcased all of the top stars from the company at the time. But Daniel Bryan stole the show both figuratively and literally.

The leader of the Yes Movement went out to the ring and addressed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's vile actions as leaders. With what appeared to be dozens of fans all wearing his shirt in the ring, Bryan took over RAW and wouldn't leave until he and the fans got what they wanted.

Bryan wanted to fight Triple H at WrestleMania, and if he wins, also earns himself a title opportunity. Security and even Damien Sandow were called upon to help The Authority, but nobody could stop the Yes Movement. The Game had no choice but to agree or else risk the show being at a standstill.

Following Bryan's occupying of the red brand, he went on to compete against Triple H in the opening match of WrestleMania. Upon winning, he was then added to the main event between Randy Orton and Batista as agreed upon. He stood tall, ultimately walking away as the world champion in an all-time great moment.

#3. The Shield united for potentially one last time on a major Premium Live Event at WWE Fastlane on March 10th, 2019

WWE Fastlane took place on March 10th, 2019 live from Cleveland, Ohio. Many top stars appeared on the program, including Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, The Usos, Asuka and Samoa Joe, among others.

The main event of the show featured Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins uniting as The Shield for one last time. They battled Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The Shield ultimately won the bout in about 25 minutes.

While the bout was billed as their last time as a unit, it ultimately proved to just be their last time on a major event. WWE Network aired a special live event in April titled The Shield's Final Chapter. The three defeated Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre at that special show.

#2. The first and second-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned on March 10th, 2021

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra 2 years ago today Dakota Kai and Raquel were crowned the first ever NXT Women's Tag Champions! In a reign that lasted a hour and I'm still mad at to this day 2 years ago today Dakota Kai and Raquel were crowned the first ever NXT Women's Tag Champions! In a reign that lasted a hour and I'm still mad at to this day https://t.co/6nqkbKCH3f

The NXT Women's Tag Team Titles are a popular set of belts. They, of course, reside on the NXT brand and are currently being held by Kiana James and Fallon Henley. In total, there's been 10 different NXT Women's Tag Team Title reigns.

Interestingly, the first two reigns were decided on the same night. NXT on March 10th, 2021 saw the-then General Manager William Regal award Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez the belts. The duo received their championships after they won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

On the very same night that the two were given the titles, they went on to lose them in a tag team match against Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. Blackheart and Moon went on to hold the titles for just under two months. Meanwhile, Raquel and Dakota won the belts again over a year later.

#1. Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose took place at WWE Roadblock on March 12th, 2016

Triple H on RAW

WWE Roadblock took place on March 12th, 2016. The event was similar to the aforementioned The Shield's Final Chapter show. It was a live event that was ultimately streamed on the company's video on-demand service.

The special show was headlined by Triple H defending his world title against Dean Ambrose. Many hoped that Ambrose would pick up a major win ahead of WrestleMania, but he ultimately lost to The Game in just under 25 minutes.

The card featured a number of matches and stars, including Brock Lesnar, The Wyatt Family, Charlotte Flair, and Chris Jericho. Notably, Sami Zayn and Stardust went one-on-one at the show, which is interesting given their positions on television in 2023.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes