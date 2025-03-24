Triple H to insert WWE legend into John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

Triple H's creative team is just a few days away from WWE WrestleMania 41 where several storylines will come to a conclusion. The latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix witnessed some major development for The Show of Shows. One of the highlights of the night was the promo segment of CM Punk where The Best in the World confirmed a major forthcoming contract signing for a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins.

Ad

However, during this promo, while Punk confirmed his intention to sign the contract, The Second City Saint stated that, first, he would look at whether that contract could get him a world title match or not. The Voice of the Voiceless also hinted that the Triple Threat bout match could be potentially a no.1 contender match for a future WWE title shot against the winner of the John Cena and Cody Rhodes bout.

Ad

Trending

Following this development, it's possible that Triple H could insert CM Punk in the Cena vs. Rhodes Undisputed WWE Title match. This could unfold when first Punk makes the upcoming Triple Threat match, a no. 1 contenders showdown for the Undisputed WWE Title, with the winner getting added to the Cena vs. Rhodes potential Night Two title match.

This clause could be added to their contract when Punk redeems his favor and asks Paul Heyman for the same.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, the Punk, Rollins, and Reigns match might take place on the first night of 'Mania where The Best in the World could emerge as the victor. After this, The Second City Saint could be added to the Rhodes vs. Cena Undisputed WWE Title match on Night Two, which surely makes the match more interesting for the WWE Universe.

Already, Triple H has pulled the trigger on a major creative decision when he turned The Franchise Player heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. Now, adding CM Punk into the mix will not only put Cody Rhodes's title reign in jeopardy but also make the ending of the match more unpredictable.

Ad

It's crucial to note that the entire scenario is merely a speculation right now and we have to wait for the contract signing to see how the storyline progresses further.

Triple H could be planning for a major betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his promo tonight, CM Punk also hinted that Triple H could be planning for a major betrayal at WrestleMania when Paul Heyman turns his back on Roman Reigns.

The Second City Saint stated that The Wiseman wasn't just Roman Reigns' Wiseman, which hinted that The Special Counsel could be playing a double game with the OTC.

This revelation increases the chances of Triple H booking this major betrayal at The Shows of Shows where Heyman could leave Reigns and turn against him in favor of CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE