Triple H has a massive problem over the final spot on the WrestleMania 41 match card

WWE boss Triple H continues to work on the storylines and the matches for WrestleMania 41, with the blockbuster premium live event less than two weeks away (April 19-20, Las Vegas).

Most of the match cards have been filled, with two more matches being announced on Monday Night RAW. IYO SKY will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, while Rey Mysterio will face RAW newcomer El Grande Americano.

However, Triple H has a massive problem with the final spot on the match card at the Showcase of the Immortals, and the question is how he will solve it.

11 Matches have already been booked for WrestleMania 41

The majority of the titles have already been booked for the Grandest Stage of Them All, with the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez set to find out who their opponent will be via a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown this coming Friday.

As 11 Matches have already been announced, WWE will book another two matches, namely Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest and Randy Orton against a mystery opponent, after Kevin Owens was ruled out with a serious neck injury.

However, it appears that only one of the tag titles will be defended at Mania, so WWE will have seven matches for each night of WrestleMania 41. The question now is whether Triple H will pick the Tag Team Champions from RAW or SmackDown as the final match for Mania.

Both Tag Team Titles have already been defended

The War Raiders put their titles on the line against The New Day on the April 7 episode of RAW. The match ended in Disqualification, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods claiming the victory, but the War Raiders retained the titles and kept the door open for a title rematch.

On the other hand, The Street Profits defeated Pretty Deadly on SmackDown, but Motor City Machine Guns emerged as the next title contenders right away.

And given Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's momentum, Triple H could eventually pick them as the final match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Triple H could book a Champion vs Champion Match at WrestleMania 41

Triple H could make that decision to avoid keeping any of the Tag Team Champions out of 'Mania. Even though no title would be on the line, it would allow both the War Raiders and the Street Profits to compete at the Showcase of the Immortals and fight for brand supremacy.

In this scenario, any title defense will take place on RAW and SmackDown next week or once the Road to WrestleMania is over.

It will be interesting to see what The Game decides, and the next RAW and SmackDown episodes will shed more light on what is next for the respective Tag Team Champions.

