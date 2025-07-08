Triple H may be forced to change 7-time WWE champion’s character when he returns from injury

Ever since Triple H took over the creative duties of WWE's main roster, he has been making some major moves. Heel turns and face turns have been one of the most common traits of his booking pattern. It appears The Game is preparing for another big move, as he may be forced to turn one of the biggest babyfaces, seven-time WWE champion Sami Zayn, heel after what happened this week on RAW.

Zayn, who is a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, and a two-time tag team champion, suffered a merciless attack at the hands of Bron Breakker on the latest episode of the red brand's show. In light of the chaos that unfolded last night, WWE announced that Zayn would be out of action indefinitely. Several reasons may compel Triple H to bring the veteran back as a vicious heel whenever he gets medically cleared:

To revitalize his character and set up high-profile feuds

Although Sami Zayn's babyface run has been popular among fans, it has arguably lost its spark since peaking during The Bloodline storyline in 2022-23. He has been constantly seen struggling, trying to do things the right way. Besides, Zayn's recent string of losses in big matches has damaged his credibility as a main-event player, making him feel like a worn-out veteran.

A heel turn could refresh his character, allowing Sami Zayn to channel his frustrations and adopt a ruthless and aggressive persona. He could go after WWE's top babyfaces like Jey Uso, CM Punk, and others, paving the way for some high-profile feuds on RAW.

Besides, fans were seen cheering when Zayn was getting massacred at the hands of Breakker this week on RAW. So, Triple H may have no other choice but to pull the trigger on the Canadian's heel turn.

To capitalize on Karrion Kross' influence

For the past few weeks, Karrion Kross has been trying to taint Sami Zayn's mind, planting seeds of doubt about his babyface ideals. The Doom Walker has a history of bringing a psychological change within people, as every superstar he feuds with undergoes significant character changes. They eventually embrace their dark side, and this phenomenon has gained traction as The Karrion Kross Effect.

However, if the former Intercontinental Champion doesn't turn heel despite feuding with Kross for weeks, it will hurt the latter's credibility. WWE has a very good opportunity to capitalize on this situation by making it the catalyst for Zayn's character change. This feud has been going on for quite some time, and if it does not lead to anything significant, it will be a missed shot.

There could be extreme backlash, with fans questioning the point behind the Sami Zayn-Karrion Kross feud if it was not supposed to lead to anything. Hence, Triple H may have only one direction to look forward to when Zayn returns.

To pave the way for Sami Zayn's world title push in WWE

Another major reason why Triple H may be forced to turn Sami Zayn heel is to fulfill the Canadian's desire to become a world champion in WWE. The 40-year-old has been in pursuit of a world championship for several years. However, he has suffered setback after setback so far.

Zayn may have very well realized he won't be able to achieve his goals if he remains stuck to his morals and ethics. Besides, Karrion Kross' words may also start to resonate within him. Triple H’s long-term vision often rewards heels with title opportunities, as seen with Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Damian Priest.

A character change could position Sami Zayn as a cunning antagonist, willing to do anything to win, making him a credible challenger for the world title. Besides, babyfaces like Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso overcoming odds to finish their story have become a very common pattern in recent times. Hence, The Game needs to do things the other way with The Underdog from The Underground.

