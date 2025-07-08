Triple H may have planted the seeds for major split between Seth Rollins and one of his faction members on WWE RAW

To open this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, we heard from Mr. Money in the Bank and the de facto face of the red brand: Seth Rollins. However, before that, we surprisingly saw Bron Breakker and then even Bronson Reed get some things off their massive chests.
As Rollins held his hand out, waiting for Paul Heyman to hand him the microphone like The Wiseman once used to do for his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker grabbed the microphone from Heyman's hands, sending a stern message to Sami Zayn, his opponent later in the night. Breakker also marked his territory as he proclaimed himself the future of the industry, handpicked by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.
All this while, Rollins and Heyman looked bewildered in the background, indicating that Breakker's sudden urge to verbally address Zayn and the WWE Universe wasn't exactly a part of Rollins' vision. Thereafter, Bron Breakker handed his mic to Reed, who himself then addressed Jey Uso. Seth Rollins then finally spoke as he addressed the numerous enemies he has made, and that soliloquy brought an end to the segment.
While Rollins was clearly surprised by Breakker's sudden outpour of verbiage, as of now, there are no signs of tension in Rollins' group. There have so far been no arguments, disagreements, or accidental physical mix-ups either. However, it has been clear for a while that the endgame here is Breakker splitting up from Rollins somewhere down the line.
The former Intercontinental Champion has been booked as a very dominant force on Monday Night RAW and is slated to become a world champion in the future. For now, his alliance with Rollins is a good way to build him up into a main-event star before eventually turning on The Visionary to become a headliner in his own right.
When and how could Seth Rollins' faction implode?
A split is nowhere in sight right now, and developments surrounding Seth Rollins are seemingly aligned with his vision for now. But any unforeseen complications pertaining to his World Title aspirations might incite Rollins' wrath, and if Bron Breakker is the recipient of The Architect's outbursts, chances are that it might not end all well for the multi-time World Champion.
With rumors of a fourth member and Breakker's recent transgressions, though, subtle as they may have been, The Visionary, with the help of his Oracle, may begin favoring others in the group and start to keep Breakker at a distance. Rollins and Heyman are smart and calculating, and they should be able to sense if something is wrong with Breakker's demeanor.
Alternatively, Heyman may orchestrate a coup alongside Breakker, and take down Rollins instead. Either way, the seeds for a split have been planted after last night's RAW.
