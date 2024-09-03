Triple H may have subtly confirmed 18-year WWE veteran is turning heel on RAW

A lot has been transpiring on RAW recently, and it looks like WWE CCO Triple H is forming a new storyline in the brand. However, this may have longer and bigger implications for a longtime veteran involved in the new feud.

Karrion Kross and the rest of The Final Testament had been feuding with The New Day for months on WWE RAW. Although the latter group was successful in their latest match, seeds have been planted that a betrayal could be on the horizon between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Interestingly, the new target for the former NXT Champion could be The Miz.

On last week's red brand show, Karrion and The A-Lister were spotted subtly talking with each other backstage. This week, their paths crossed again wherein Kross hinted at a partnership with The Miz against Bronson Reed since R-Truth is still absent from television. Karrion even reminded the RAW star how he used to be a WWE Champion.

Since Karrion's gimmick is all about "poisoning" other superstars, wherein they will turn heel after they feud with him, it's possible that the 18-year superstar could be next.

Both men could feud for a while in Truth's absence, all the while The Final Testament leader could be planting the seeds of a heel turn for The Miz. Once Truth returns, the Grand Slam Champion could realize Kross was right and betray his tag team partner.

Is R-Truth the reason why The Miz remains a face on WWE RAW?

It's safe to say that although The Awesome Truth duo has been successful on the Monday Night show, The Miz as a solo star has seen more achievements as a heel. This could lead to Kross reasoning that Truth is only holding him back by playing the good guy after The A-Lister admitted that he preferred being a heel.

While speaking with Cody Rhodes on the What Do You Wanna Talk About YouTube show, the RAW star expressed he loves to be booed and enjoys playing the bad guy. However, he did note that the downside of playing one is that his merchandise doesn't sell much.

The Miz then clarified that the only reason he was currently a babyface was because of his partner. He noted that being around R-Truth makes anybody the biggest babyface and praised his partner's positivity.

It remains to be seen what the future plan is for Karrion Kross and The Miz on WWE RAW.

