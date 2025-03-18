Triple H may have subtly confirmed disappointing news about The Rock during WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Mar 18, 2025 11:08 GMT
The Rock and Triple H (Credits: WWE.Com)
The latest episode of WWE RAW saw the sensational return of John Cena on television for the first time since his heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. During Cena’s segment on the red brand's show, Triple H may have subtly hinted at disappointing news related to The Rock's future.

Despite the deafening boos, the 16-time World Champion delivered one of the most incredible promos in WWE history.

John Cena blamed WWE fans

The Franchise Player blamed fans for everything. He expressed that despite changing himself multiple times, winning big matches, and working the hardest, all he received was hate. John Cena labeled fans selfish, claiming that no one cared about how he felt.

Rhodes interrupted the promo, stating that he wanted to face the real John Cena, not the “Whiny B*tch” that the latter had become. However, both men barely mentioned The Rock during the segment.

Many see it as a hint from the Triple H-led creative team that The Final Boss may not actively take part in the Cena-Rhodes saga. Mentioning the Hollywood megastar would have divided fans' attention into two different feuds and might have impacted Cena and Rock’s characters.

The Rock should stay out of business

The Final Boss' involvement in the rivalry between Cena and Rhodes could tarnish the 47-year-old's villainous persona, making him look like another obstacle for Cody Rhodes.

The Rock being away from this storyline would help The Franchise Player and The American Nightmare to craft an interesting storyline with them being the main characters.

The Rock’s next appearance

Given the speculations above, The Rock could miss the upcoming episodes of RAW to let John Cena establish his new heel character and divert fans’ attention toward the 47-year-old's ongoing storyline with Rhodes.

The Final Boss could directly make an appearance at WrestleMania 41, assisting John Cena alongside Travis Scott just like he did at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The People's Champ could help Cena capture the 17th world title while continuing his storyline with Rhodes without affecting The Greatest of All Time's heel arc.

Edited by Yash Mittal
