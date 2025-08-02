  • home icon
Triple H may have subtly confirmed Dominik Mysterio will win major championship even if he loses at WWE SummerSlam

By Subhasish Deb
Published Aug 02, 2025 07:46 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio [Image Source: WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam. It will be a tough contest, as he will go up against one of the biggest stars in WWE. Hence, Mysterio could lose the coveted title to Styles this weekend. Even if he loses his gold, The Judgment Day member might win another major championship in just two weeks.

Triple H may have subtly confirmed that Dirty Dom will win the AAA Mega Championship. The 28-year-old recently made a shocking appearance at the Lucha Libre AAA promotion and is involved in a feud there. He will compete for the AAA Mega Title in a Fatal Four-Way match against defending champion Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano at TripleMania XXXIII on August 16.

WWE's Los Garza also holds AAA's World Tag Team Championship, and they defended that title on the latest episode of SmackDown. This was seemingly an indication that AAA's championships will be defended on weekly WWE shows if a WWE Superstar holds it. With this move, Triple H may have subtly hinted that Dominik Mysterio will win the AAA Mega Title and be pushed in a similar direction.

The Game also posted on X/Twitter, calling Mysterio "a star" and emphasizing his ability to carry the business following his appearance in the lucha libre promotion. This glowing endorsement, following his AAA debut, suggests Triple H sees Dirty Dom as a central figure in WWE's cross-promotional plans with AAA. It is a very good indication that Hunter is ready to bank on the 28-year-old.

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most charismatic heels in WWE. He raised many eyebrows and created a thunderous buzz with his arrival in AAA. By highlighting Mysterio's impact in Mexico City, where he received a massive ovation despite his heel persona, Triple H is signaling confidence in Dirty Dom's ability to carry a major title like the AAA Mega Championship.

Triple H may put Dominik Mysterio in a massive feud against John Cena

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE and has enchanted the WWE Universe with his charisma. The company has been investing in him and building him as a future star. With that, there is a good possibility that Triple H may put Mysterio in a feud with John Cena in the coming months.

The Cenation Leader recently turned babyface on the latest episode of SmackDown. This has opened up the possibilities of several incredible feuds with WWE's top heels. It does not look like Triple H will miss such an opportunity to pit Dirty Dom against Cena in the latter's final run.

A feud with the WWE legend will tremendously benefit Dominik Mysterio and could become a pivotal moment in his career. Besides, if he remains the Intercontinental Champion after SummerSlam, it would be the cherry on top. This feud could have a story of its own, as the IC Title is the only title that John Cena has never won in his decorated career.

Cena could call out Mysterio for a match, expressing his desire to become a Grand Slam Champion. Hence, Triple H may book this feud in the coming months in WWE. While it would be intriguing, this is only speculation at this point.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
