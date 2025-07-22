Triple H may have subtly confirmed Finn Balor's ex-girlfriend will join The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2025

The Judgment Day might be getting a huge refresh at SummerSlam 2025. WWE Chief Content Officer has the opportunity to make it an annual thing at The Biggest Party of The Summer, with the seeds already being planted.While Dominik Mysterio's position in the group might be under threat, ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against AJ Styles, Finn Balor could be looking to add a new member to the group at SummerSlam 2025. A certain former world champion was seen helping The Judgment Day on last night's episode of WWE RAW, which could lead to The Prince offering her a spot.In fact, it is someone Balor knows very well - his close friend Becky Lynch, who also happens to be a former girlfriend of his. The two were briefly together near the start of their respective wrestling careers. They could reunite in WWE after The Man indirectly helped Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retain the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.While it wasn't intended to help The Judgment Day, Finn Balor could instruct Rodriguez and Perez to return the favor to Lynch at SummerSlam 2025. This may have been the entire purpose of Bayley and Valkyria challenging for the Tag Team Titles on RAW, given that it happened out of the blue.Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez can help Becky Lynch retain her Women's Intercontinental Title over Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025. After all, it is a No Disqualification Match. This would lead to The Man joining The Judgment Day, adding even more gold to the group.Balor may have another motive, too, as it would add insult to injury for Liv Morgan. She joined The Judgment Day, having initially dethroned Lynch before telling the world that she retired The Man. This would be another step towards Morgan's babyface turn upon her WWE comeback.What does the rest of the SummerSlam 2025 match card look like?The SummerSlam 2025 card is almost full, following WWE RAW this week. Other than the matches The Judgment Day will be a part of, or have an interest in, all four world titles will be up for grabs next weekend at MetLife Stadium.Here is the full SummerSlam 2025 match card so far: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipGunther (c) vs. CM Punk - World Heavyweight ChampionshipNaomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World ChampionshipTiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill - WWE Women's ChampionshipRandy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre &amp; Logan Paul - Tag Team MatchSolo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu - Steel Cage Match for the United States ChampionshipBecky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria - No Disqualification Last Chance Match for the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipRaquel Rodriguez &amp; Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair &amp; Alexa Bliss - WWE Women's Tag Team ChampionshipDominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental ChampionshipRoman Reigns will likely be added to SummerSlam 2025 as well, with him and Jey Uso teaming up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It remains to be seen how the rest of the match card shapes up, with less than two weeks until the two-night event.