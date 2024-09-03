Triple H may have subtly confirmed former world champion is returning to WWE after 3 months on RAW next week

Triple H featured possible new feuds, storylines, and tag teams forming in the coming weeks on WWE RAW. Interestingly, this week's show may have also teased that a former champion is set to return after several months of absence.

This week on WWE RAW, Zelina Vega failed to defeat Shayna Baszler of the Pure Fusion Collective, the group the former has been feuding for a while. After Shayna defeated Vega, the rest of the group continued to beat down the Latino World Order member before Lyra Valkyria emerged to save Zelina. Still, the duo could not get the upper hand against the trio. Interestingly, the duo may have brought in Natalya to even the numbers.

Trending

After the beatdown from Pure Fusion Collective, Zelina, and Lyra were seen talking backstage when the latter hinted that she knew who could help them next week on RAW, which will take place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, possibly hinting at Natalya.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Many wrestling fans refer to Calgary, Alberta, Canada as Hart Country, the hometown of The Hart Wrestling Family like Stu, Bret, Owen Hart, Natalya, and many more. Since Lyra mentioned the location prominently, this could mean that the superstar they could ask for help from came from the region.

Fans last saw the former SmackDown Women's Champion on WWE television three months ago on NXT's June 4, 2024, episode. It would only be fitting that her television return would take place in her hometown.

Is Natalya interested in working with WWE RAW star Lyra Valkyria?

Although The Queen of Harts hasn't been on television, she remains busy. The former Divas Champion is running The Dungeon with her husband and WWE star TJ Wilson, wherein they would invite different superstars for practice sessions or workshops in Florida. One of the stars invited was Lyra Valkyria.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year, Natalya had nothing but kind words for Lyra Valkyria, who was still in NXT at the time. The Queen of Harts added that she wanted to work with Lyra Valkyria in the future.

"Just recently Lyra from NXT, she's been coming down to our ring and working with us, and she is so impressive, and she is somebody that I really, really want to work with in the future. So it's also very inspiring for me as well because I get excited about the different women that I get a chance to work with, and I get a little bit of them right before they make it up onto the main roster."

It remains to be seen if Natalya is the superstar Lyra Valkyria called for next week's WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback