Triple H may have subtly confirmed former WWE Champion will lose at Backlash 2025

Triple H might have just given fans a major hint about what's coming at Backlash 2025. The Game, who is WWE's Chief Content Officer, could be following a pattern fans know all too well — when a superstar stands tall before a premium live event, they often fall come the special night. That could be exactly what's in store for a former WWE Champion involved in the Fatal Four-Way this weekend.

On SmackDown, just a night before Backlash, the spotlight was firmly on The Scottish Warrior. After LA Knight and Damian Priest teamed up to defeat The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, chaos erupted. Priest attacked Knight, but it was Fatu who ended up flat on the mat after a surprise Claymore from the Scotsman. Backstage, the former WWE Champion cut a fiery promo, vowing to put a "silver bullet" in Fatu, while also taking shots at both Knight and Priest.

But here's where Triple H’s influence might be showing. History tells us that the superstar who gets the last word — or in this case, the last kick — often isn’t the one whose hand is raised at the end of the main event. It’s a classic WWE move: build someone up strong right before they’re brought down, and with The Game calling the shots creatively, that pattern might be repeating.

Adding to the picture, Jacob Fatu, who was pinned in the tag match, may actually be the sleeper favorite heading into Backlash. WWE has been known to book redemption arcs, and Fatu’s recent loss could be setting him up for a big win. So while The Scottish Warrior might seem like the top pick now, Triple H may have just subtly confirmed that his loss is what’s best for business. Right now, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed. We are less than 24 hours away from Backlash. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre finally becomes a Grand Slam Champion.

Triple H hints at the winner of the Cena vs Orton match?

WWE Backlash 2025 is just hours away. All eyes are on the highly anticipated match between John Cena and Randy Orton. But if history — and Triple H's booking patterns — are anything to go by, the outcome may already be hinted at.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown, The Apex Predator RKO’ed The Franchise Player and stood tall to end the show. And as previously mentioned, in WWE, that often means one thing: the one standing tall before the event usually doesn't end up being the winner.

This same pattern played out at WrestleMania 41, where Cody Rhodes got the upper hand before Cena ultimately dethroned him to become a 17-time world champion.

With this being Cena’s final run and Triple H favoring long-term storytelling, it seems likely The Franchise Player will retain his Undisputed WWE Title. The Game Triple H may have once again subtly spoiled the outcome, and this time, it’s Orton who may be taking the fall.

