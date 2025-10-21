  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Triple H may have subtly confirmed The Shield reunion on WWE RAW; Analyzing the hint

Triple H may have subtly confirmed The Shield reunion on WWE RAW; Analyzing the hint

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 21, 2025 06:22 GMT
Seth Rollins is former WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Seth Rollins is former WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured an unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future as General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed The Visionary's injury and stripped him of his World Heavyweight Championship. Interestingly, Triple H may have also subtly confirmed The Shield reunion once Rollins comes back.

Ad

Paul Heyman, alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, cut an intense promo after handing Adam Pearce the World Heavyweight Title. The Oracle insulted Seth Rollins, saying that he was not a Visionary, not the workhorse of The Shield, not the leader of The Vision, but he is a "bum shoulder b**ch."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Heyman's promo, The Game may have dropped an easter egg, confirming that Rollins may bring back his iconic stable, The Shield, to hunt the Vision once he returns, as while talking about the WWE champion, the Hall of Famer manager did mention his current gimmick and faction but also dragged his past from The Shield era while snubbing his other stables from past like Authority and his Messiah Era.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

This strongly hints that the Stamford-based promotion could revive the Shield stable once Seth returns and put him against The Vision.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Seth Rollins could return before the major WWE PLE

Speaking on Wrestling Observer's Radio, the veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer expressed that although the company is hoping that Rollins would return before WrestleMania 42.

The Visionary will remain off WWE television for months, and they will find out the real damage after his surgery.

Ad
"He's [Seth Rollins] having surgery. That's a hundred percent. They don't know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, we’ll have an idea. I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But he's out for months, for sure, which we already knew," Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

All eyes are on what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rollins and The Vision when the latter returns after recovering from his injury.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications