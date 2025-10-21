Triple H may have subtly confirmed The Shield reunion on WWE RAW; Analyzing the hint

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured an unfortunate update on Seth Rollins' future as General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed The Visionary's injury and stripped him of his World Heavyweight Championship. Interestingly, Triple H may have also subtly confirmed The Shield reunion once Rollins comes back.Paul Heyman, alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, cut an intense promo after handing Adam Pearce the World Heavyweight Title. The Oracle insulted Seth Rollins, saying that he was not a Visionary, not the workhorse of The Shield, not the leader of The Vision, but he is a &quot;bum shoulder b**ch.&quot;With Heyman's promo, The Game may have dropped an easter egg, confirming that Rollins may bring back his iconic stable, The Shield, to hunt the Vision once he returns, as while talking about the WWE champion, the Hall of Famer manager did mention his current gimmick and faction but also dragged his past from The Shield era while snubbing his other stables from past like Authority and his Messiah Era.This strongly hints that the Stamford-based promotion could revive the Shield stable once Seth returns and put him against The Vision.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.Seth Rollins could return before the major WWE PLESpeaking on Wrestling Observer's Radio, the veteran pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer expressed that although the company is hoping that Rollins would return before WrestleMania 42.The Visionary will remain off WWE television for months, and they will find out the real damage after his surgery.&quot;He's [Seth Rollins] having surgery. That's a hundred percent. They don't know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, we’ll have an idea. I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not. But he's out for months, for sure, which we already knew,&quot; Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]All eyes are on what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rollins and The Vision when the latter returns after recovering from his injury.