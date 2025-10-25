Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE legend will turn heel after 633 days on RAW

WWE recently confirmed a major title match for Monday Night RAW, and it might result in a veteran finally completing their heel turn. The star in question was a babyface from February 2024 to September 2025, and recently began portraying a &quot;tweener&quot; character. If recent hints are anything to go by, the star could complete her heel turn on the upcoming edition of RAW.Charlotte and Alexa Bliss will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.The upcoming title match could finally result in WWE legend Bayley turning heel by attacking Lyra Valkyria. The former WWE Women's Champion's split personality character has left fans wondering about which direction she will take. Since Valkyria seems to be the babyface, it only makes sense for Bayley to turn heel and make their feud official. Moreover, their partnership is on thin ice, and if they fail to win the tag titles on RAW, Triple H and the creative team could have The Role Model snap and attack her partner.What gives this theory even more weight is the fact that Alexa Bliss is set to face Nia Jax on SmackDown next week. It wouldn't make sense to take the titles off Bliss and Flair, especially since the title match is expected to start the feud between Bayley and Valkyria. As a result, Flair and Bliss retaining the titles and Bayley turning heel seems to be the most probable outcome.However, this is merely speculation, and it remains to be seen what Triple H and the creative team have planned for the upcoming edition of RAW.What led to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match being made official?On X, Bayley uploaded a video where she called out Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, while also speaking about her friendship with Lyra Valkyria. In the clip, she taunted the champions to take up a &quot;real challenge&quot; and face her and Valkyria on the upcoming edition of WWE Monday Night RAW:&quot;I was thinking about what a great friend I've become to Lyra Valkyria, and vice versa. She's also a great friend, it goes both ways, and we're an even better tag team. And I'm the first-ever Women's Tag Champion, so I know a thing or two about tag teams, so that brings me to you, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, WOOO, the Women's Tag Team Champions. You guys have a bit of a rocky friendship, but I won't bring that up or anything. Respect to you, respect to you, but I think that you guys need a real challenge. I think you guys need put yourselves to the limit. To test your friendshi--er, tag team against two of the best. Against me and my best tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria. Monday Night RAW? Sounds great, see you idiots there.&quot;It remains to be seen whether Bayley and Valkyria can win the tag team titles or whether WWE RAW will feature The Role Model's official heel turn.