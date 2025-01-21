Triple H may have subtly formed a new tag team on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW had several things in store ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While the Stamford-based promotion featured multiple hard-hitting matches and intense promos on the red brand, there were also some subtle moments fans may have missed.

Sami Zayn had an intense time on this week's WWE RAW. Fans saw him cut a promo where he declared himself for the 2025 Royal Rumble match and also had a tense confrontation with Kevin Owens. While this promo was notable, some fans may have missed that when Zayn was backstage before he was about to enter the ring, Maxxine Dupri was seen talking with Natalya, while the latter was nonchalantly going through her phone. Interestingly, this may be Triple H's way of hinting that a new tag team may be on the horizon.

Maxxine Dupri and Natalya have an underrated relationship

While a partnership between Maxxine and Natalya may come out of nowhere for a lot of people, they already have an established relationship behind the scenes that fans may not know.

Although The Queen of Harts hasn't been featured much on WWE RAW lately, she remains active for the company by training multiple superstars. While speaking to Comicbook.com at the SummerSlam press junket in 2023, Dupri named Natalya as one of her mentors and close friends in the business, alongside Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross, Emma, and Dana Brooke.

With this in mind, it can be said that The Queen of Harts saw potential in Dupri and wanted to personally guide her on matches from now on to monitor her performance and improvement.

Maxxine Dupri will never get out of the manager image with Alpha Academy

Maxxine has served as a manager since moving to the main roster in 2022. She initially managed Maximum Male Models on SmackDown, followed by Alpha Academy on WWE RAW starting in 2023.

Although she has wrestled several times already in the past year, being in the Alpha Academy may not help her further as an in-ring star. Branching out from the group and lining up with Nattie may be her way to becoming a full-time in-ring star. Also, not having a manager can be advantageous to Alpha Academy as they may be presented more seriously.

Maxxine Dupri and Natalya as a heel duo on WWE RAW will be interesting

Maxxine Dupri has mainly been a babyface after her time with Maximum Male Models ended. The same goes for Nattie, who has mainly played the role of a mentor on the roster. From the looks of it, both women could use some revamping with their characters.

Maxxine turning heel could make the crowd acknowledge her much more. Meanwhile, Nattie had an interesting time as a heel in the past despite majorly being a babyface.

