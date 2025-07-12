Triple H may have subtly spoiled a huge WWE title change at Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution is on the horizon, and State Farm Arena in Atlanta is decked out to host the premium live event this Sunday. Several high-profile matches have been added to the card, including many championship bouts and a Battle Royal. However, Triple H may have subtly given away that a major title will change hands at the all-women's PLE this weekend.

Ad

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair could dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez as Women's Tag Team Champions at Evolution. The Judgment Day members will defend their gold against The Goddess and The Queen, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match this Sunday. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Alexa and Charlotte were seen donning new merchandise, and their partnership was referred to as "Allies Of Convenience." It could be the official name of their tag team.

Ad

Trending

The release of their merchandise indicates that WWE has long-term plans to push Bliss and Flair as a tag team. This also appears to be a major hint that they will become the new Women's Tag Team Champions this Sunday. There have been several instances in the past when WWE has used merchandise releases as a subtle way to foreshadow major booking decisions.

The new apparel or products in the WWE Shop before a major match often give away the winners of that bout. Besides, the Triple H-led creative team specifically showed a backstage segment on the go-home edition of SmackDown, highlighting Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's bond. They seemed to be on the same page and were seen getting along with each other, unlike other weeks.

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

This could also be a subtle way of Triple H telling fans that the babyface duo would walk out of Evolution as the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Hence, fans have been theorizing that The Game has spoiled the outcome of the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for this Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H may shock fans at WWE Evolution with a big decision

WWE Evolution is returning after seven years, as the first edition of the event was held in 2018. Triple H has been treating it as a major show, and fans can expect some huge surprises. The Game may shock fans with a big decision, as he may book multiple title changes this weekend.

Ad

It would be a big decision because SummerSlam is on the horizon, and fans are not expecting any major title change ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Therefore, Triple H crowning new champions, and that too in a non-annual event like Evolution, could leave the WWE Universe flabbergasted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from the Women's Tag Team Championship match that was discussed above, rumors have been swirling that Rhea Ripley could dethrone IYO SKY and become the new Women's World Champion. This match will headline the all-woman premium live event this Sunday.

The creative team wouldn't have put the bout in the main event if it didn't intend a major surprise. Besides, Ripley is currently the favorite to win the match against The Genius of The Sky. If it happens, it will be a big shocker that may send the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE