Triple H needs to avoid a huge mistake with Cody Rhodes and The Rock at WrestleMania 40; the wrong move could be costly

WWE WrestleMania XL is just hours away, and the hype for the event is at its peak among the fans. The rivalry between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins has left fans wondering which of the two sides will come out on top at the Show of Shows.

Both the main events of WrestleMania are very unpredictable this year. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to make the right decision and book Rhodes and Rollins to lose tonight, and follow it up with a major title win for The American Nightmare over Roman Reigns tomorrow night.

The Rock and Roman Reigns winning would protect The Great One's credibility

The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to wrestle his first match in eight years in the main event of WrestleMania tonight. The Brahma Bull should be on the winning side tonight, as it would allow WWE to book him as a credible opponent for Rhodes or Reigns in a potential singles match after he returns from shooting his next movie.

If The Rock suffers a loss tonight, fans may no longer see him as the strong Final Boss he has been portrayed as in his feud with Rhodes and Rollins.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes would become more unpredictable

Cody Rhodes will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL. Many fans expect The American Nightmare to finish his story this year after suffering a shocking loss to The Tribal Chief last year.

WWE booking Rhodes and Rollins to lose against Reigns and Rock would allow Rhodes vs. Reigns to become a Bloodline Rules match. Therefore, it would be a hard situation for Rhodes to survive in, and a potential victory for him would be shocking. It would also make the win a big moment.

Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns would permanently ruin his story

Cody Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 last year caused a lot of disappointment among the fans, and the same ending to their encounter this year would ruin The American Nightmare's credibility as a top star.

WWE must crown Rhodes as the new face of the company on Sunday night; otherwise, fans will start losing interest in his story. The Stamford-based promotion will not have another chance to rectify the mistake it made last year if Rhodes loses.

Cody Rhodes might give up on wrestling if he loses at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes believes he must finish his story at WrestleMania XL. If he fails to dethrone Roman Reigns, he knows the fans will lose faith in him.

While speaking on ESPN's First Take, the 2024 Royal Rumble match winner said he might just hang up his boots if he is unable to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"If I don't finish the story, I might as well move over to commentary at that point. I might as well hit the booth. It's hard enough to be a good guy in 2024 and they've rode with me, these fans, they've been supportive. They've created the #WeWantCody movement, the whole thing. So if I lost again, feel like you lose their faith. More than anything, even if I didn't believe [winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship], they believed. So, I've got to do it for them."

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief will become the only two stars in history to main event WrestleMania for two consecutive nights this weekend.

