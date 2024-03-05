Triple H needs to listen to WWE veteran's MASSIVE idea for Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H needs to consider a veteran's idea for Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame induction.

Heyman has been announced as the first inductee for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. It's almost a lock that The Wiseman will headline this year's class.

In a new post on Threads, WWE veteran Lance Storm pitched an idea to have Paul Heyman as the only inductee this year.

Heyman is one of the greatest talkers in the history of WWE. The Wiseman would have a ton of stuff to say in his Hall of Fame induction speech. It certainly won't be a bad idea to have him be the only inductee this year and have him spend about an hour sharing stories from his illustrious career.

Triple H needs to listen to Lance Storm's idea and consider giving Heyman the honor of being the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee during WrestleMania XL week. Heyman has a way with words like no one else and has it in him to keep the crowd engaged for the entirety of his speech.

Paul Heyman on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Heyman spoke with the NY Post shortly after being announced for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. He had the following to say:

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things.”

Only time will tell if Triple H considers Lance Storm's pitch. Paul Heyman is quite possibly the greatest manager in WWE history, and fans are beyond excited to see him enter the Hall of Fame.

What do you think of Lance Storm's idea? Sound off!

