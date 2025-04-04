Triple H needs to push WWE RAW star before it’s too late

Triple H continues to plan the match card for WrestleMania 41, but he needs to pay attention to a RAW superstar who has been looking for a new direction lately.

This superstar is Karrion Kross, who moved to singles action after WWE released Paul Ellering and The AOP and disbanded The Final Testament.

Karrion Kross is on an expiring contract

It appears that Karrion Kross's contract with WWE expires at some point in the summer. Even though the company still has plenty of weeks to discuss a new deal with the RAW superstar, its intention is to re-sign him.

Thus, a new storyline could be proof that Triple H and WWE want to keep him and consider him a valuable asset on the roster.

He has already teased a few feuds

Since The Final Testament's storyline abruptly ended, Karrion Kross has teased new feuds.

He started with Sami Zayn, when he was fighting the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, then Seth Rollins, and more recently, AJ Styles.

All three of them have in common that they are babyfaces, while Karrion Kross has done a great job as a heel.

With that in mind, Triple H could have Kross go after one of those babyfaces and start a new storyline with him, with AJ Styles the likelier option. The Phenomenal One will face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

Triple H could have Karrion Kross join another faction

This could be a likely scenario, especially if this faction is The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio has been trying to recruit new members for weeks, but Finn Balor and JD McDonagh do not favor that idea.

Still, Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, could be ideal options to help get The Judgment Day back on track. Their addition could even mean that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will have a face turn and leave the faction. The latter is likely since Balor and Dirty Dom are expected to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

