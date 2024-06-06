Triple H to postpone Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk? Exploring why it may happen

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's story has been developing since before WrestleMania XL. The Show of Shows was where it took off after Punk's assault cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship, but the feud was brewing.

Currently, McIntyre vs. Punk is in the background and The Scottish Warrior's feud with Damian Priest has taken center stage. The duo will battle at Clash at the Castle, and the winner will head to the next premium live event as the champion.

If McIntyre wins, one of the upcoming premium live events between Money in the Bank and SummerSlam are good choices, with SummerSlam being the ideal choice. However, the World Heavyweight Championship's challenger for SummerSlam 2024 is Gunther. He earned the right by becoming the King of the Ring. Hence, the other option is Money in the Bank 2024, and it's unlikely WWE will book McIntyre vs. Punk at the event.

You see, if The Scottish Warrior wins the championship at Clash at the Castle on June 15th, 2024, Drew McIntyre will head into Money in the Bank on July 6th, 2024 as the champion. It's unlikely WWE will make him put the title on the line with a chance of him losing it within three weeks of Drew McIntyre winning it.

Keeping in mind the issues with both premium live events following Clash at the Castle, WWE might postpone McIntyre vs. Punk beyond SummerSlam 2024, possibly keeping the feud going on till Bash in Berlin. However, McIntyre continues to troll Punk regardless of how active their feud is.

Drew McIntyre warned CM Punk to not get involved at Clash at the Castle

CM Punk has been a thorn in McIntyre's path for a while now. He has cost The Scottish Warrior victories, and it's not something The Scottish Warrior has put in the past. However, his focus remains on what is coming up, and has warned CM Punk to not cause any issues during the match:

"This is Glasgow. This is Scotland; this is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock the boat during this show, as there's a genuine chance you'll [CM Punk] get jumped. I'm not even joking. And there's a genuine chance the security guards won't stop them because they're Scottish as well."

Clash at the Castle 2024 is the first WWE premium live event organized in Scotland, United Kingdom.

