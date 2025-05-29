Triple H to pull the plug on Seth Rollins and replace him with four-time WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might take some drastic decisions on Monday Night RAW next week. This time, Hunter's wrath can fall on Seth Rollins. While it might not have anything to do directly with The Visionary, Triple H, as the head of creatives, can pull the plug on him for the falling ratings of Monday Night RAW. The ratings of RAW have registered its second-lowest viewership on the May 12 episode of the show since the red brand made its debut on Netflix.

The show registered a record viewership of 5.9 million viewers on its debut episode on Netflix, but since then, the numbers have declined. This may have indirect relations with the company giving the center stage to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman since WrestleMania 41. On the red brand, Seth Rollins is pushed as the major draw by WWE, even more than the current World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

However, Triple H can change the game in a span of a night, by giving charge to the most trusted face of WWE, Roman Reigns. The four-time WWE Champion has been absent from the show since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He was taken out along with CM Punk by Rollins and Bron Breakker, who was revealed as the newest member of Rollins and Paul Heyman's group.

While Punk returned to battle it out against Rollins and Heyman, Roman Reigns hasn't been seen. If the original plans were for him to return by SummerSlam in August, the creative team can formulate new plans for The Big Dog and bring him back on screen next week. It's imperative for Roman Reigns to show up on RAW as soon as possible because a further dip in the ratings can severely hurt the business of the Stamford-based promotion.

Roman Reigns can team up with CM Punk and Sami Zayn at WWE Night of Champions

The Head of the Table can return after WWE Money in the Bank PLE to join forces with CM Punk and Sami Zayn. And the three of them can take on Seth Rollins and his men at Night of Champions on June 28.

The Tribal Chief's return can certainly turn around things for the Stamford-based promotion after Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see if The OTC can boost RAW's ratings on Netflix.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More