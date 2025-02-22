Triple H to punish 40-year-old star & remove him from WWE television for crossing the line? Possibility explored

Triple H has his hands full this week, with The Rock coming back to WWE. His appearance dominated the headlines from Friday Night SmackDown, leading to some big moments going under the radar.

One of them featured Kevin Owens crossing the line to antagonize Sami Zayn. The Prizefighter showed up outside his former best friend's home in Montreal and recorded an emotional promo. KO even focused the camera on Zayn with his wife and son inside. From a storyline perspective, they had no idea that Owens was outside.

This is generally a huge safety concern since The Honorary Uce wasn't aware of what was happening. And while it seems like nothing bad transpired, things could have gone out of control very easily. Following his busy few days, Triple H can take some action against Kevin Owens for what he did. Perhaps, he can be suspended from WWE, causing his match against Sami Zayn to be removed from Elimination Chamber.

This would be an interesting way to extend their feud until WrestleMania 41 while making the story even more personal. Owens and Zayn could end up facing each other in a Hell in a Cell Match. Either way, KO showing up outside Sami's house could lead to some remarkable consequences. It remains to be seen if anything happens, or if Nick Aldis himself will take care of the situation on WWE SmackDown next week.

What else is on the WWE Elimination Chamber card?

Removing Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn would be a big risk, as it is among the most anticipated matches on the card. With both men being from Canada, it would be a shame for the Toronto crowd if the match got canceled. That being said, their fellow Canadian Trish Stratus will be in tag team action alongside Tiffany Stratton.

Meanwhile, we have two stacked Elimination Chamber Matches to look forward to. The women's match will determine Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 41, unless IYO SKY dethrones Mami on WWE RAW. Cody Rhodes will face the winner of the men's Chamber match.

Speaking of The American Nightmare, though, he has been given the opportunity of a lifetime. The Rock has offered to make him the corporate champion, with Rhodes expected to give his answer at Elimination Chamber. While he could level up as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes will need to turn his back on the fans to do that. It's a proper dilemma.

