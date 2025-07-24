Triple H to punish Drew McIntyre for his controversial remarks on a popular megastar? Exploring the chances

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he touched on various topics. While the entire podcast was a volcanic eruption, the topic that raised the most controversy was his lambasting of Travis Scott. McIntyre made some highly critical remarks about the popular rapper and his involvement in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

He called Travis Scott a "piece of sh*t" for ruining the high-profile main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Since then, speculation has been swirling that Triple H could punish The Scottish Warrior for his remarks. WWE talent normally refrain from making any controversial public statements that are deemed detrimental to the company.

As the head of WWE's creative direction and a key executive, Triple H does have the power to punish superstars for reprehensible actions. However, the chances of Drew McIntyre getting punished are very low. His comments align with his current heel character, which thrives on provocation and authenticity, a creative direction Triple H has often encouraged.

Moreover, McIntyre's outbursts in a podcast can be viewed as a normal human tendency to express their own opinions. Superstars are often given leeway to make such comments outside WWE if it serves a storyline or garners attention. Drew McIntyre's remarks have already sparked fan discussion, which could be viewed as beneficial for WWE’s visibility.

Hence, there are very less chances of Triple H taking action against The Scottish Warrior. On the brighter side, McIntyre's remarks resonated with the fans, as the WWE Universe felt Travis Scott's involvement in WrestleMania 41 ruined what could have been the biggest main event in WWE's history.

Triple H to push Drew McIntyre in the world title picture after SummerSlam?

Drew McIntyre has been a true workhorse in WWE over the past few years. He delivered some incredible feuds and rivalries on the roster. However, The Scottish Warrior has failed to be in the world title picture in recent times. It wouldn't be wrong to say that a championship run is long overdue for him.

Things could change for McIntyre after SummerSlam as Triple H could push him in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. The company would require fresh feuds and storylines after The Biggest Party of The Summer, as it normally marks a fresh season in WWE.

Hence, Drew McIntyre could be the right pick to be pushed in the world title contention on SmackDown. He could either face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a first-ever one-on-one match or face Cody Rhodes in a heel vs. face feud, which could do wonders, especially if The American Nightmare turns heel as has been speculated.

It will be interesting to see whether Triple H considers this possibility or The Scottish Warrior will remain trapped in the lower main-event scene. The angle discussed above is currently speculation.

