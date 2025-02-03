Triple H to punish former WWE World Heavyweight Champion for walking out of Royal Rumble? Exploring the potential

Under Triple H's creative regime, Royal Rumble 2025 successfully concluded with Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair emerging as the victors of the traditional Rumble matches. However, this decision from The Game sparked significant anger among a section of fans on the internet, evident from the high dislike ratio on the YouTube victory videos of Jey and Flair.

Amid this, there is a possibility that Triple H might punish former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre for reportedly walking out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. According to a surprising report, The Scottish Warrior was frustrated in real life and stormed off backstage after his Royal Rumble elimination.

McIntyre was seemingly not satisfied with how things unfolded. Further, sources also stated that this was not part of the storyline, and the backstage concern and frustrations were genuine on McIntyre's side.

Additionally, the report also confirmed that Drew was not the only superstar unhappy with the Royal Rumble match situation. These developments have sparked speculation that Triple H may punish the former WWE Champion for his real-life actions backstage. This could result in The Game removing Drew from television and not incorporating him into the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that this isn’t the first time such reports have surfaced of McIntyre storming off backstage. Last year, similar reports emerged stating that the 39-year-old star was visibly upset due to his match.

However, nothing came of it, as Drew was still prominently featured on television afterward. Now, it remains to be seen what will happen this time, as similar reports have surfaced again.

As the Chief Content Officer of the company, Triple H holds significant power to punish The Scottish Warrior due to his backstage behavior, if everything reported is true.

Drew McIntyre is seemingly also unhappy with Triple H's future booking for him

Damian Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. It happened unexpectedly, and suddenly, Drew was out over the top rope. With this elimination, there is a high chance of a feud between McIntyre and Priest in the coming months.

However, according to the report, The Scottish Warrior is seemingly unhappy with his booking heading into WrestleMania, as he feels that a match against Priest is a meaningless match for him. Furthermore, McIntyre was reportedly of the opinion that he deserves to be in a more prominent feud after having the most successful year of his career last year.

The former world champion indeed had one of the best years of his career due to his heated rivalry with CM Punk, which was even announced as 'The Rivalry of the Year.'

It remains to be seen what happens next under Triple H's creative control as WWE heads toward this year’s Showcase of The Immortals.

