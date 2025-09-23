Triple H to punish John Cena and have him lose another match for his latest comments? Exploring the possibility

John Cena suffered a devastating loss against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Given that The Cenation Leader is on the final leg of his Farewell Tour with only a handful of appearances left before he hangs up his wrestling boots, fans expected Cena to defeat his long-time rival last Saturday. However, not only did he lose, but the bout ended up being one-sided.That said, just before this week's Monday Night RAW, The Franchise Player stirred the pot, asking fans for their thoughts on a potential match against AJ Styles on X/Twitter. While the response was unanimously positive, this came as a surprise to everyone, with many believing Cena was going against the company's plans for his final few matches. The Franchise Player doubled down by posting another post about facing The Phenomenal One, this time, even tagging Triple H.After the poorly received match against Lesnar, this could be a deliberate attempt by the creative team to win the WWE Universe's support. This development may lead to Triple H introducing himself into the mix and punishing John Cena for defying the authority by having the 17-time World Champion lose another match. Surprisingly, Cena was barely mentioned on this week's RAW, adding fuel to the fire that there could be issues behind the scenes.Cena previously claimed that he has been using the finishing moves of his iconic rivals to acknowledge their contributions in his career, as it wasn't possible to face everyone due to the limited time left in his in-ring career. Therefore, since The Franchise Player used the Styles Clash during his match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris, everyone was under the impression that a final Cena vs. Styles match was off the table.Hence, Cena teasing a match against AJ Styles out of nowhere may seem as if he is taking it upon himself to decide who he faces in the remainder of his Farewell Tour. This might not sit well with The Game, who may ensure The Franchise Player suffers another defeat in his next bout, which could potentially be at Crown Jewel next month.Fans have been critical of how the veteran's final year has played out thus far, and the creative team could use it in a storyline to generate more heat by involving an authority figure like Triple H to screw over John Cena. This could pave the way for The Last Real Champion to defy all odds in his final match in December. That said, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.John Cena vs. AJ Styles was seemingly bound to happenJohn Cena's online campaign about having a match against AJ Styles caught everyone by surprise, but according to an X/Twitter post by Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, a final bout between the bitter rivals was always on the table.Given The Last Real Champion's limited availability, using social media to promote his final matches seems to be the perfect way to generate buzz. It will be intriguing to see how the remainder of John Cena's Farewell Tour plays out.